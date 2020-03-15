BLOOMINGTON -- Five members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team have received All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association honors, the league announced Monday. The five-player, six-award showing is the best the Beavers have fared with postseason awards since joining the WCHA before the 2010-11 season.

Senior forward Adam Brady was named to the All-WCHA First Team, senior defenseman Tommy Muck and junior goaltender Zach Driscoll were selected to the second team, and sophomore forward Owen Sillinger and freshman defenseman Elias Rosén garnered third-team honors. Rosén was also selected to the WCHA All-Rookie Team. With the exception of Sillinger, who was named All-Rookie a year ago, the awards are the first in the careers of the other four honorees.

Additionally, 16 Beavers landed a spot on the WCHA All-Academic Team.

Brady becomes only the second BSU player to be named an All-WCHA First Team selection, alongside Michael Bitzer in 2016-17. The senior co-captain from Delhi, Ontario, established career-highs in points (34), as well as a team-leading 19 goals and 15 assists.

Brady’s 12 power-play goals tied him for the national lead with Sacred Heart’s Austin McIlmurray, and also set a program Division I era single-season record. His 28 points (15g-13a) in 28 league contests tied him for fifth among all WCHA players, while his 15 goals ranked second.

Sillinger also accumulated a team-leading 34 points (14g-20a), earning All-WCHA honors for the second straight season after being named to the All-Rookie Team one year ago. The Regina, Saskatchewan, native’s 20 assists led Bemidji State as he notched career-highs in points, goals and assists. His 18 helpers in conference play tied for second in the WCHA.

Driscoll finished with a 21-8-4 record in net with a 1.63 goals against average (third best nationally) and a .937 save percentage (fifth nationally). He also ended sixth nationally in wins and tied for eighth with four shutouts. The Apple Valley native led the WCHA in games started (27) and minutes played (1626:31), and was second in goals against average, save percentage and wins.

Muck had a breakout season on the blue line, setting career-highs in points (19), goals (4) and assists (15). The senior co-captain led BSU with 48 blocked shots and carried a team-best +15 plus/minus rating. The Eagan native finished fourth among WCHA defensemen with 19 points (4g-15a) in 28 league games. His 15 helpers also ranked fourth.

Rosén was the only freshman to be named to one of the three All-WCHA teams. The Mora, Sweden, native finished fourth on the Beavers with 24 points (5g-19a), as well as second in assists and in power-play points with 14 (2g-12a). His 24 points also tied for first nationally among freshman defensemen with Dartmouth’s Tanner Palocsik. Rosén not only led all BSU rookies in scoring, but he also paced all WCHA rookies and was second among all league defensemen with 22 points (4g-18a) in conference play.

Along with the on-ice honors, 159 players were named to the All-WCHA Academic Team, including 16 from Bemidji State: Brady, Driscoll, Muck, Sillinger, Alex Adams, Ross Armour, Charlie Combs, Darby Gula, Alex Ierullo, Brad Johnson, Henry Johnson, Tyler Jubenvill, Tyler Kirkup, Hampus Sjödahl, Ethan Somoza and Tyler Vold.

2019-20 All-WCHA Teams

First Team

F, Marc Michaelis, Sr., Minnesota State

F, Adam Brady, Sr., Bemidji State

F, Steven Jandric, Jr., Alaska

D, Connor Mackey, Jr., Minnesota State

D, Alec Rauhauser, Sr., Bowling Green

G, Dryden McKay, So., Minnesota State

Second Team

F, Griffin Loughran, So., Northern Michigan

F, Parker Tuomie, Sr., Minnesota State

F, Max Humitz, Sr., Lake Superior State

D, Tommy Muck, Sr., Bemidji State

D, Philip Beaulieu, Sr., Northern Michigan

G, Zach Driscoll, Jr., Bemidji State

Third Team

F, Connor Ford, Jr., Bowling Green

F, Owen Sillinger, So., Bemidji State

F, Darien Craighead, Sr., Northern Michigan

D, Elias Rosén, Fr., Bemidji State

D, Ian Scheid, Sr., Minnesota State

G, Matt Jurusik, Sr., Michigan Tech

All-Rookie Team

F, Lucas Sowder, Minnesota State

F, Louis Boudon, Lake Superior State

F, Nathan Smith, Minnesota State

D, Elias Rosén, Bemidji State

D, Jake Willets, Ferris State

G, John Hawthorne, Northern Michigan