BEMIDJI -- When Thursday began, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team was preparing for a league playoff series and had a chance at qualifying for its first NCAA Tournament in 10 years. But by Thursday afternoon, the Beavers -- along with every other team in college hockey -- abruptly learned their season was over due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s very disappointing, but you also have to respect the decisions made by the NCAA,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “Obviously there’s concerns nationwide. ... We all respect the decision. But at the end of the day, you feel bad for the fans (and) you feel bad for the players. It was a wonderful year, but again, at the end of the day, that’s just the hand we’re dealt right now.”

The first domino to fall Thursday was news that conferences across college hockey were canceling their postseason tournaments.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced at noon that it was canceling the remainder of its league playoffs. By mid-afternoon, the NCAA announced that all remaining winter and spring championships were canceled.

News regarding COVID-19 moved quickly across the sports landscape beginning Wednesday, including the announcement that fans would be barred from attending NCAA tournament games.

“There was a good chance we knew what was coming,” Serratore said. “I was somewhat expecting it. I was also hoping that maybe they could suspend everything a couple weeks and the NCAA Tournament could go on. But at the end of the day, there’s just too many questions and too many concerns right now. We all understand that.”

The Beavers had just started practice late Thursday morning when athletic director Tracy Dill called them off the ice after learning that the WCHA had canceled its tournament. Players had left the facility for the day when the NCAA announced that its tournament was canceled.

“It’s tough for everybody,” Serratore said. “I can’t sit there and say is there one class or is there one person who it hurts more than the other. We’re a group. We’re a team. It’s very difficult collectively. All those guys hurt together because they accomplished so much together. (It’s) tough for our players, but also very tough for our fans as well. It was an outstanding year.”

The Beavers, who were set to face Bowling Green in a WCHA semifinal series this weekend, end the season at No. 12 in the Pairwise rankings with a record of 22-10-5. Had they maintained that ranking through the final two rounds of the WCHA playoffs, they would have likely secured an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Or they could have removed all doubt about their NCAA hopes by winning the league’s autobid as WCHA tournament champions.

But the program and its fans will never know what could have been.

“There’s no question we’re disappointed for our players and our alumni,” Serratore said. “Everybody was excited for us. They were all excited to see what was going to happen in the next couple weeks.”

