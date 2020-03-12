MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Gophers played their final two games last weekend knowing that a loss would end their season. They beat Notre Dame twice, to keep their hopes of a NCAA tournament berth alive, only to learn via a press release that their 2019-20 campaign is over.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus prompted the Big Ten to cancel its hockey playoffs on Thursday afternoon, and the NCAA to cancel all winter sports playoffs. The Gophers finished 17th in the final pairwise rankings.

The team was scheduled to leave for State College, Pa., on Friday morning for a one-game conference semifinal game versus Penn State, which was to be played on Saturday evening. It was widely accepted that the Gophers would need to win the Big Ten playoff title to get into 16-team NCAA tournament.

The Penn State game was already scheduled to be played without spectators in attendance.

"We certainly didn't see the season ending this way. I just feel terrible for our players and especially our seniors," said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. "We really liked the way this team was playing, and it's unfortunate this is the way it has to end for us and for so many programs around the country."

The Gophers’ season — Motzko’s second behind their bench — concludes with a 16-14-7 overall record. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten’s regular season standings with a 9-8-7-4 mark, but were seeded fourth in the playoffs.

After enduring a 14-game stretch in the first half of the season where they went 2-8-4, the Gophers were one of the hottest teams in the country after the holiday break. They won their Mariucci Classic tournament and went on a 9-2-1 run that had them solidly in the NCAA playoff picture, before going 0-2-2 in their last four regular season games.

"We all walked into the rink today planning to fly to Penn State tomorrow and play on Saturday," Motzko said. "As the day played out, I think we all kind of knew what the endgame was going to be, but that doesn't make it any less of a disappointment."

The conference canceled its men’s basketball tournament, being played in Indianapolis, on Thursday morning. In a briefing with the media there, commissioner Kevin Warren was asked about the fate of the hockey tournament.

“That’s what my afternoon will be filled with,” Warren said. By early afternoon, the other five college hockey conferences had canceled their tournaments. The Big Ten announcement came last.

