The Western Collegiate Hockey Association has announced that it is canceling the remainder of its men’s hockey postseason tournament "due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation." Bemidji State had been scheduled to face Bowling Green in a semifinal series this weekend at the Sanford Center.

“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are cancelling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason.” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”

Minnesota State was set to host Michigan Tech in the other semifinal series.

This story will be updated.

