The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that all remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s hockey tournament, have been canceled.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced that it is canceling the remainder of its men’s hockey postseason tournament “due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation.” Bemidji State had been scheduled to face Bowling Green in a semifinal series this weekend at the Sanford Center.

“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are cancelling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason,” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”

Minnesota State was set to host Michigan Tech in the other semifinal series.

Fans who purchased tickets for any of the WCHA semifinal games in Bemidji will be able to obtain refunds, according to a news release from BSU. Those who made a purchase using a credit card, either online through Ticketmaster or at the Sanford Center box office, will automatically see a refund within 3-5 business days. Fans who purchased tickets using cash, should bring tickets back to the box office for a full refund by March 18 at 5 p.m.

“All decisions have been made in an attempt ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media,” the release continues. “BSU, in consultation with Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, the NSIC and WCHA, will continue to monitor all relevant information regarding COVID-19 to make any further decisions regarding future athletic events.”

"As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status."