COLLEGEVILLE -- Bemidji High School graduate Jack Johnson was one of six Saint John’s hockey players to make the 20-man Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference Team, as announced Tuesday. Johnson and two of his SJU teammates were also named to the MIAC All-Rookie Team.

Johnson finished second among MIAC freshmen and fifth overall with 17 points (7g-10a) in conference play. The forward from Bemidji tallied eight points (3g-5a) over the Johnnies' final five games and ended with 22 (7g-15a) in 23 games.

Saint John’s recently completed a 12-9-5 season with a loss to St. Thomas in the MIAC semifinals.

Johnson registered 71 points (33g-38a) in 82 games for Bemidji from 2013-16, including 37 points (16g-21a) as a senior in 2015-16. Before arriving at SJU, he played three seasons of junior hockey in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and the North American Hockey League.