SAUK RAPIDS -- Bemidji High School graduate Ryan Pogue has committed to play NCAA Division III men’s hockey for Concordia College in Moorhead.

Pogue, 20, is in his second and final season playing for the Granite City Lumberjacks, an NA3HL team in Sauk Rapids. The 5-foot-7, 155-pound forward and captain is currently fifth in scoring for Granite City with 31 points (12g-19a) in 36 games this season.

The Bemidji native recently played for the West Division in the 2020 NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament, where he compiled five points in three games during the event.

In 71 career NA3HL games, Pogue has totaled 60 points (30g-30a).

Pogue captained BHS as a senior in 2017-18 when he logged 22 points (10g-12a) in 24 games. For his high school career, Pogue recorded 42 points (20g-22a) in 72 games from 2015-18.

Concordia finished the 2019-20 season at 14-11-2 overall, losing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game to St. Thomas.