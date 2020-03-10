MINNEAPOLIS — The single elimination playoffs for the Minnesota Gophers started last Saturday, after they fell to Notre Dame in the opener of their best-of-three playoff series. They played two games versus the Irish, and will play at Penn State on Saturday, knowing that a loss would end their season.

Unfortunately for Gophers freshman forward Jack Perbix, the season’s end came even sooner.

On Tuesday Gophers coach Bob Motzko confirmed that Perbix is likely done for the season, after suffering a left leg injury last Friday in the third period of that 1-0 loss to the Irish. Perbix was hit from behind by Notre Dame’s Spencer Stastney in the corner behind the Irish net and went down awkwardly, hitting the boards. While he was helped from the ice, favoring his left leg, Stantney was ejected from the game after receiving a major penalty for checking from behind.

“He’s probably out for the year. It’s a few weeks to really know where he’s at or how long he can go, but it might be a five- or six-week deal, so not good news for him and us,” Motzko said on Tuesday.

Perbix had five points in the first half of the season, but recorded just two assists in his final 17 games. He finishes his rookie campaign with two goals and five assists, but his coach sees much potential as he grows.

“I’m sure he wanted to do a lot more. It’s there, and you can see it,” Motzko added. “In our end of the year meeting, I don’t know if I’ve coached a team that needs that weight room more than any team we have. As he gains more strength and speed and confidence, he’s a good hockey player and he’s going to help us.”

Perbix had an MRI done after Friday’s game and was seen walking under his own power, but with a brace on his left leg. It is unknown whether the injury will require surgery.

“It’s really tough. You hate to see any type of injury, but when it ends a season it’s unfortunate,” said Gophers junior forward Brannon McManus, who praised Perbix’s work primarily on the team’s third line this season. “He kind of solidified a really good role for us this year and he’s only going to get better as he continues to be a Gopher. It sucks, and we’ve got to play for him and know that he’s hanging in there for us.”

Stay golden, Gophers

With a one-game playoff upcoming on Saturday, Gophers equipment man Lee Greseth only needs to pack one set of jerseys for the trip to State College, Pa. Whether those threads will be maroon (as they traditionally wear on the road) or gold has yet to be determined.

On Sunday, the Gophers improved to 4-0 this season while wearing their gold “WOOGER” jerseys, that have the nickname of late Gophers coach Doug Woog on the nameplate. If they can wear gold for a road game, several players are strongly in favor of the idea.

“Definitely. I don’t know how it will work, but if we can, definitely,” Gophers junior forward Scott Reedy said after practice on Tuesday. “Clearly they’re working for us, so we’ll take it if we can wear them. McManus asked immediately after (Sunday’s) game if we could wear them at Penn State, so we’ll see.”

Conference rules for regular season games state that the home team shall wear a “light-colored” uniform combo, and specifically mentions gold and yellow as being light-colored. The Big Ten rules for tournament games do not make that designation, but note that the visiting team “shall wear dark-colored jerseys and stockings.”

Per a Big Ten official, when Penn State makes a decision on what jerseys the Nittany Lions will wear, as long as the Gophers’ jerseys are a contrasting color, they should be allowed.

Leaman consulting on World Juniors job already

After a run of western coaches leading Team USA at the World Junior Championships, which are played in late December and early January each hockey season, there will be an eastern voice behind the bench next winter.

Providence head coach Nate Leaman, who led the Friars to the NCAA title in 2015 and back to the Frozen Four last season, was picked by USA Hockey to run the show for the Americans for the 2021 tournament, which will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

“Nate’s been an assistant coach a couple times and he’s got strong ties to USA Hockey, so that’s a super selection. Nate’s going to do a terrific job,” said Motzko, who coached the Americans to a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze in 2018. He added that with more than nine months to prepare, Leaman is already on the job. “I talked to him this morning and we’re going over the roster already. It’s fun to tinker with. We’ve got a lot of idle minds upstairs so you’ve got to occupy it with something.”

Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings led the Americans to a silver medal in 2019, while Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin coached the team to a sixth-place finish in 2020.