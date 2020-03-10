The NCAA Tournament bubble has perhaps turned out to be more volatile than previously thought.

Bemidji State entered last weekend’s WCHA quarterfinal series at No. 10 in the Pairwise rankings, which determine the NCAA field. The Beavers were solidly on the right side of the bubble and had an 86% chance of making the big dance, according to College Hockey News’ Probability Matrix.

But even after a 2-0 win last Friday over Lake Superior State, BSU actually dropped one spot to No. 11. Saturday’s 5-3 loss sank the Beavers to No. 13 before Sunday’s 3-1 victory brought them up to No. 12.

Just one loss to LSSU (No. 43 in the Pairwise) has now lowered the probability of Bemidji State making the tournament to 59%, which is obviously better than nothing, but still not as reassuring as a figure in the 80% range.

What that indicates is BSU will most likely need to win this weekend’s WCHA semifinal series to stay in contention for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Two losses to Bowling Green, ranked No. 21, would likely drop Bemidji State out of the top 15 based on Pairwise predictions.

But that’s precisely the position the Beavers found themselves in last weekend, and they made it out unscathed. This team can seemingly handle just about anything that’s thrown at it.

Expect Bemidji State to be ready come Friday night as the program attempts to advance to its first WCHA title game.

Lakers provide 3-game test

Lake Superior State did not go down easy. The seventh-seeded Lakers (14-23-4) pushed last weekend’s series to a decisive third game and challenged second-seeded Bemidji State (22-10-5) every step of the way.

Zach Driscoll posted his fourth shutout of the season in Friday’s 2-0 win. LSSU scored twice in the second period Saturday and added an empty-net goal as time expired to seal a 5-3 win.

Adam Brady netted the game-winning goal Sunday, giving BSU a 2-0 lead in the second period. Max Humitz’s goal 30 seconds into the third period initiated an edge-of-your-seat final frame before Owen Sillinger secured the 3-1 win with an empty netter.

“We had to fight, we had to scratch, we had to claw, every one of those cliches you want to use, but that’s what we had to do,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said Sunday. “Our guys willed themselves in the third period. It was a great effort by them. I like how we had to grind that game out. It wasn’t easy.”

Falcons take long way to Bemidji

The Beavers’ opponent this weekend, Bowling Green, is putting in the miles to reach Bemidji.

The fifth-seeded Falcons (21-13-4) stayed in Alaska after sweeping their series with the Nanooks in Fairbanks on Saturday. They flew to Minneapolis overnight early Tuesday, will practice at St. Thomas Academy, and then bus to Bemidji Thursday, per FloHockey’s Tim Rappleye.

Winning by scores of 4-2 and 3-2 over Alaska last weekend, Bowling Green is unbeaten (8-0-2) since getting swept by the Beavers Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Sanford Center, the only time this season the teams have met.

This weekend marks the second time BSU has appeared in the WCHA semifinals since the current iteration of the WCHA formed in 2013-14. The other semifinal appearance came in 2016-17 when the Falcons swept the Beavers in Bemidji.

Friday’s series opener is set for 7:07 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Saturday, and so is Sunday’s potential Game 3.

Notes

Bemidji State’s 22 wins matches the 2016-17 team’s record for the most in the WCHA era. The D-I era program record for most single-season wins is 23, accomplished by the 2004-05 and 2009-10 squads. … Brady (19g-15a) and Sillinger (14g-20a) are tied for the team lead with 34 points apiece. Jordan George and Matt Read were the last BSU duo to record 30-point seasons in 2010-11. … Aaron Miller (12g-17a) is one point shy of reaching 30 points. The Beavers haven’t had three 30-point scorers since four players (Read, George, Brad Hunt and Ian Lowe) accomplished the feat in 2009-10.