BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center faithful breathed a sigh of relief Sunday night as the Bemidji State men’s hockey team grinded out a three-game WCHA quarterfinal series win over Lake Superior State with a decisive 3-1 victory in Game 3.

Ethan Somoza and Adam Brady scored in each of the first two periods before Max Humitz put the seventh-seeded Lakers (14-23-4) on the board early in the third. Owen Sillinger iced the game for the second-seeded Beavers (22-10-5) with his empty-netter in the dying minutes.

“We had to grind that game out,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “Getting the first goal was huge and getting the second goal -- at least we had a two-goal lead going into the third. But again, hockey’s a funny game as we all know and they pop one 30 seconds into the third and (it’s) game on again. It was pins and needles the rest of the way.”

Bemidji State’s season was on the line entering the winner-take-all contest. A loss would’ve likely put an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament out of reach. Instead, the Beavers moved up one spot to No. 12 in the Pairwise rankings with their hopes of an at-large bid intact and the league autobid still available for the taking.

Somoza put BSU on the board first with his tap-in goal. Tyler Kirkup shoveled a backhanded pass across the slot to Somoza with 6:03 left in the first period.

“Your goal is to get that first one and not look back from there,” Brady said. “We wanted to establish that first goal and then just keep playing our game and keep pouring it on. … At the end there, we just locked it down and that shows the maturity of our group.”

Brady extended the lead to 2-0 one period later, scoring during a 5-on-3 power play from the low right circle past Mareks Mitens to the far post. The goal snapped a five-game scoreless streak for the team’s power play.

Later in the frame, an LSSU power-play goal was waved off after review due to an offside Laker.

Just 30 seconds into the third period, Humitz officially put LSSU on the board, scoring from the slot to set up an edge-of-your-seat final frame.

The Beavers fought to gain some insurance as time wound down. Aaron Miller sparked a moment of drama as he drew a penalty shot with 6:08 to go, though Mitens came up with a pad save to preserve a one-goal game.

Mitens vacated the net for the extra attacker with 1:50 left. Sillinger skated to an empty-net goal with 1:38 to play to bring the crowd to its feet as BSU survived a tough three-game test.

“Once you see the empty-net (goal) go in, that’s a big relief,” Brady said.

“We had to fight, we had to scratch, we had to claw, every one of those cliches you want to use, but that’s what we had to do,” Serratore said. “Our guys willed themselves in the third period. It was a great effort by them. I like how we had to grind that game out. It wasn’t easy.”

Zach Driscoll made 25 saves on 26 shots. Mitens stopped 33 of 35 shots.

BSU finished 1-for-7 on the power play, while the penalty kill held the Lakers 0-for-5.

Bemidji State will be back on home ice next weekend for a best-of-three WCHA semifinal series against fifth-seeded Bowling Green, which swept its quarterfinal series at Alaska in two games. Top-seeded Minnesota State will host sixth-seeded Michigan Tech in the other semifinal.

“It gets more fun as each series goes on,” Brady said. “We’re really looking forward to having Bowling Green here and again being at home in front of our crowd. Our fans got into it and it helped us out a lot. We’re really excited.”

Friday’s series opener is set for 7:07 p.m. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m., as is Sunday’s potential Game 3. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Sanford Center box office.

No. 10 Bemidji State 3, Lake Superior State 1

LSSU 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Somoza (Kirkup, Jubenvill), 13:57.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Brady (Rosén, Muck), 6:35, 5v3.

Third period -- 3, LSSU, Humitz (Veillette, Boudon), 0:30; 4, BSU, Sillinger (unassisted), 18:22, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (25-26); LSSU, Mitens (33-35).