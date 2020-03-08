Hermantown's Blake Biondi was given the 2020 Mr. Hockey Award Sunday afternoon.

Biondi, who is committed to Minnesota Duluth, scored 47 goals and added 48 assists for 95 points. In Saturday's Class 1A state tournament championship game, the Hawks scored with less than a minute left in the third period, sending the game into overtime, where they fell to Mahtomedi. Biondi posted 10 goals and nine assists in six postseason games.

Other finalists included:

Jake Boltmann, Edina

Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall

Luke Gramer, Moorhead

Wyatt Kaiser, Andover

Blake Perbix, St. Cloud Cathedral

Carsen Richels, Blaine

Nate Schweitzer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Grant Slukynski, Warroad

Ben Steeves, Eden Prairie

Hudson Hodges from Moorhead High School received The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of Minnesota's top senior goaltender.

Carter Clafton (Grand Rapids) and Remington Keopple (Hill-Murray) were finalists for the Brimsek Award.

The 36th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet was Sunday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Grand Ballroom.

Jay Hardwick, of Warroad, and Wade Chiodo, of Grand Rapids High School, received The John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year.

The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state.

