BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team will need a win Sunday to keep its season alive after suffering a 5-3 loss to Lake Superior State in Game 2 of a WCHA quarterfinal series Saturday night at the Sanford Center.

The seventh-seeded Lakers (14-22-4) scored twice in the second period to break a 2-2 tie. Elias Rosén made it a one-goal game with 6:17 to play, but LSSU staved off elimination to force a decisive Game 3.

“I just felt we got a couple bad breaks, couple bad bounces on their goals,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “Conversely, I didn’t think we defended quick the first period and a half. We usually defend a lot quicker, and I just thought we were a little slow on our defending.”

The second-seeded Beavers (21-10-5) now need a Game 3 win to not only advance to the WCHA semifinals, but to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. A loss could potentially drop them far enough in the Pairwise rankings to put an at-large bid out of reach.

Bemidji State couldn’t solve goalie Mareks Mitens, who finished with 45 saves, nor a defense that had to contend with 94 shot attempts. Forty-eight of those attempts were on goal, but Lake Superior State effectively quelled the rest of them, blocking 23 shots with BSU missing the net on 22 more, plus hitting one pipe. LSSU had 50 shot attempts with 29 on goal.

“You don’t want to be hitting too many shinpads, but at the same time, you know they’re a tough team down low (with) big defensemen,” senior co-captain Adam Brady said. “So you want to get those scoring chances at the net as much as you can, and then you want to get bodies to the net. I think we can do a better job of getting in front of the goalie’s eyes.”

Alex Ierullo opened the scoring at 11:28 of the first period, shortly after BSU killed its lone penalty of the night. The sophomore played a loose puck to his backhand and put it past Mitens. Charlie Combs, fresh out of the box, and Hampus Sjödahl created the chance after embarking on an odd-man rush.

A scoring outburst of three goals in 87 seconds erupted soon after.

Miroslav Mucha cleaned up after Dustin Manz’s initial shot, burying a rebound goal to tie the game at 1-all. Just 13 seconds later, Bryan Basilico handed the Lakers a 2-1 lead on a tic-tac-toe play.

The lead was short lived, however.

Only 1:14 after the go-ahead goal, Alex Adams snuck behind the defense and scored on Owen Sillinger’s pass into the slot with 5:00 to play in the period.

The Lakers then took a 4-2 lead after a two-goal second stanza.

Mitchell Oliver’s shot from the blue line was chipped in up front by Max Humitz to give LSSU a 3-2 lead 3:29 into the frame. Hampus Eriksson extended the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, sweeping a puck into the cage from the low slot.

The Beavers struggled to light the lamp for the remainder of the second period and into the third. Facing elimination, Lake Superior State clamped down once it got ahead.

“When they get a lead, they’re tough,” Serratore said. “They just throw everything out of the zone. They play so defensive, every time they get a puck, I mean it’s out. They’re stretching guys. They play very safe, and it gets tough.”

Rosén scored on a blast from the blue line with 6:17 to go in the third period, giving BSU new life.

Goalie Zach Driscoll, who finished with 24 saves, headed to the bench for an extra attacker with 1:55 left. Bemidji State had plenty of zone time over the final minutes, but wasn’t able to find an equalizer, though it came close.

Humitz added an empty-netter at the buzzer to finalize the score.

“Mitens is a good goalie. He’s played a lot of good games against us,” Serratore said. “He’s seeing the puck awful well. Again, just like any goalie, get some traffic in front of him and you’ve got to put your best foot forward. We tried tonight, but we were just a little late.”

A winner-take-all Game 3 is set for 6:07 p.m. Sunday back at the Sanford Center.

“It’s do or die,” Brady said. “You’ve got to step up to the plate. I don’t think we’re worried. I think we’re ready to go. We’re excited for the challenge. It’s playoffs, anything can happen right? We’re just going to come to the rink tomorrow like any other day and get the job done.”

Lake Superior State 5, No. 10 Bemidji State 3

LSSU 2 2 1 -- 5

BSU 2 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Ierullo (Combs, Sjödahl), 11:28; 2, LSSU, Mucha (Manz, Calder), 13:33; 3, LSSU, Basilico (McKay, Gamelin), 13:46; 4, BSU, Adams (Sillinger, Ierullo), 15:00.

Second period -- 5, LSSU, Humitz (Oliver, Veillette), 3:29; 6, LSSU, Eriksson (Calder, Riedell), 7:42.

Third period -- 7, BSU, Rosén (Sillinger, Brady), 13:43; 8, LSSU, Humitz (Riedell), 19:59, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (24-28); LSSU, Mittens (45-48).