MANKATO, Minn. — Jake Jaremko is used to setting up Reggie Lutz for goals. But on Saturday, March 7, the buddies from Elk River, Minnesota, flipped the script.

Lutz threaded a pass to Jaremko during a rush, and Jaremko scored what would stand as the game-winning goal in Minnesota State’s 4-2 victory over Alaska Anchorage to advance out of the first round of the WCHA playoffs.

Lutz also had a goal in the game, as did Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads. Charlie Gerard had two assists.

One night after blowing out the Seawolves 8-1, the Mavericks found themselves in a tight game, thanks to UAA goaltender Kris Carlson, who stopped 49 shots.

Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay made 12 saves for his 30th win of the year.

The game was tied 2-2 late in the third period when Jaremko, Lutz and Charlie Gerard made their nifty rush. Gerads added an empty-net goal to seal the win with 18 seconds to play.

The game was scoreless through the first period, in which the Mavericks outshot the Seawolves 17-3.

Minnesota State increased that advantage to 24-5 midway through the second period, unable to get anything by Carlson, who was pulled from Friday’s game after one period.

But then Anchorage stunned the arena, scoring the game’s first goal.

Marcus Mitchell gave the Seawolves the 1-0 lead at 10:58 firing in a short-side shot from the left circle..

The Mavericks got a power play a few minutes later, and, just after it ended, Lutz blasted an Andy Carroll pass behind Carlson from the right circle. Charlie Gerard also assisted on the goal, which tied the game with 3:56 left in the period.

The goal ended a frustrating first 26 minutes, who was stopped by Carlson on at least two Grade A chances.

Smith put the Mavericks ahead with a power-play goal at 1:58 of the third period, tapping in a centering pass from Marc Michaelis.

But the Seawolves’ Corey Renwick tied it 2:22 later, putting back the rebound of a Mitchell chance. Minnesota State appealed that Anchorage had iced the puck on on the play, but it the goal stood after review, and the race was on for the go-ahead goal.

The Mavericks played without senior defenseman Ian Scheid, who was scratched with an upper-body injury. It was the first game he’s missed in his college career. He’s played in 158 games at MSU.

The Mavericks (31-5-2) will host a WCHA semifinal series starting Friday.

Read more on the Minnesota State Mavericks at The Rink Live