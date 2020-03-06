ST. PAUL – Give Dylan Godbout and Hill-Murray’s top power play unit the opportunity to operate and pay the price. Give Charlie Strobel a rebound and he’ll make you pay, too.

Those are lessons St. Thomas Academy learned the hard way Friday night, March 6.

Strobel’s overtime goal with 22 seconds left in overtime sealed the fifth-seeded Pioneers’ 3-2 win against the Cadets in Friday’s semifinal of the Class 2A Minnesota State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Strobel said. “We gave it our all, we’re tight-knit group and I was just doing everything I could to get the puck in the back of the net.”

Hill-Murray is 21-6-3 going into Saturday’s championship game against third-seed Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. St. Thomas Academy falls to 19-9-2 and will play Blake for third place at 4 p.m.

Saturday will be the Pioneers first title game appearance since 2013.

Godbout followed up on a shot from the blue line by Matthew Fleischacker, a rebound squirted loose in front of Cadets goalie Tommy Aiken and Godbout slid it between Aiken and St. Thomas Academy defenseman Andrew Boemer for the victory.

“It’s really cool,” Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner said. “Charlie’s the heartbeat of our team. Being a senior and a captain, being on the varsity for three years and to get rewarded that way, it’s special.”

The first minute of the game hadn’t ticked off the clock before Charlie Killian’s slashing penalty 48 seconds in left St. Thomas Academy shorthanded. Forty seconds later, the puck was in the back of the Cadets net.

The Pioneers won a draw to and quickly went back-and-forth across the offensive zone from Nick Pierre to Fleischacker to Dylan Godbout, who put it home.

Seven seconds was all Godbout needed after another St. Thomas Academy penalty to add to Hill-Murray’s lead. Godbout, standing in the same spot as he was his first goal to Aiken’s right, scored off a rebound on the second goal.

Pierre finished with three assists and the Pioneers power play finished 2-for-2.

Goaltender Remington Keopple and the Pioneers held St. Thomas Academy off the scoreboard for 35 minutes until Riley O’Brien put the Cadets on the board 59 seconds into the third period. The senior snuck behind Hill-Murray defenseman Seamus O. Regan and tipped in a pass from Jackson Hallum.

The Pioneers could only withstand the St. Thomas Academy pressure until the 10:44 mark when Killian made up for his penalty in the first minute of the game with the equalizer.

Keopple finished with 24 saves and Aiken had 34 for the Cadets.