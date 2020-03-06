BEMIDJI -- Zach Driscoll was perfect in net Friday night as the No. 10 Bemidji State men’s hockey team blanked Lake Superior State 2-0 in Game 1 of a WCHA quarterfinal series at the Sanford Center.

Driscoll turned aside all 27 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season, while Adam Brady and Owen Sillinger scored in the early moments of the first and second periods to account for the team’s scoring.

“Obviously with playoffs you want to start off getting that first win in our home arena here,” Driscoll said. “We did what we needed to do. It started off with a little bit of a slow start, but we were able to get our legs underneath us.”

Brady put the second-seeded Beavers (21-9-5) on the board early. After an initial shot by Aaron Miller, the senior co-captain deposited a rebound far side on goalie Mareks Mitens at the 3:07 mark of the first period.

The seventh-seeded Lakers (13-22-4) still managed to outshoot BSU 10-8 for the period, but they got bit by a little bad luck by hitting a couple of posts and coming up empty on a number of chances.

“It was different than the kind of game we played obviously the last couple weeks,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “We were very fortunate in the first period. They hit a pipe, they have a couple open nets. For whatever reason, we were living right in the first period. They could have had three or four (goals). I thought they out-competed us in that first period.”

Bemidji State was no worse for wear after the opening frame, and extended its lead early in the second.

Sillinger was perched on the doorstep when he one-timed Alex Adams’ pass into the back of the net early in the stanza. Kyle Looft picked up the secondary assist on the goal at 4:21 of the period.

The BSU penalty kill held Lake State to two shot attempts on four power-play opportunities. The PK has allowed only 10 goals in 107 chances this season for a 90.7 efficiency, the second-best mark in the country and trailing only league rival Minnesota State.

“When they’ve been called upon this year, they’ve done a tremendous job,” Driscoll said. “And obviously statistically it shows that. We don’t make it easy on them. I think teams have a really hard time against us just because of our intensity, and we work really hard at it.”

The Beavers outshot LSSU 27-17 over the final 40 minutes and 35-27 for the game.

Brady nearly notched a second goal but his would-be empty-netter was overturned due to an offside skater after review. With his first-period tally, the senior pushed his team lead to 18 goals and 32 points, while Sillinger is right behind him with 13 goals and 31 points.

The Beaver power play didn’t have as much success as the penalty kill, finishing 0-for-5 on the night, though it didn’t hurt BSU in the end.

Bemidji State can finish the series sweep and advance to the WCHA semifinals with a win Saturday at 6:07 p.m. back at the Sanford Center. The Beavers will hope to avoid a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday by taking care of business in Game 2.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a totally different game,” Driscoll said. “They’re going to come out and they’re going to be really, really aggressive and hard. We just have to match that and one-up it if we can. We know tomorrow’s going to be a battle. They’re fighting for their season, and we obviously want to move on tomorrow. We’ll be ready to go.”

No. 10 Bemidji State 2, Lake Superior State 0

LSSU 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Brady (Miller), 3:07.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Sillinger (Adams, Looft), 4:21.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (27-27); LSSU, Mittens (33-35).