The Bemidji 10U A girls hockey team recently completed a 31-1-0 season that saw the team finish atop the state rankings at No. 1 overall for its age division. The team won three tournaments over the season (Bemidji, Roseau and District 16 tournaments) and placed second in the Stillwater Skate for the Roses Tournament due to a loss to then top-ranked Osseo/Maple Grove, who finished No. 2 in the final rankings. Bemidji outscored its opponents a whopping 241-36 over the year and 18-1 in districts, topping Roseau 5-1 for the district title.