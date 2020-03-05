ST. PAUL – Tommy Aitken deflected all acclaim he received in the postgame press conference, just like he did with every shot he faced while his team protected a one-goal lead.

The senior stopped 33 shots, including the final 24 in St. Thomas Academy’s 3-2 upset of No. 1 Andover in the Class 2A quarterfinals at the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament Thursday night, March 5, at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It didn’t really feel (too high-pressure),” Aitken said. “We have a really good defense and they did a great job blocking shots and making it easy for me.”

The Cadets improve to 19-8-2 and have won 10 straight.

Andover scored first on Gunnar Thoreson’s team-leading 17th goal and St. Thomas Academy took 37 seconds to respond late in the first period on a goal by Noah Rauschenberger. The Huskies pounced on Aitken 30 seconds into the second period to take a 2-1 lead, but the Cadets tied the game again 1:43 later on Will Soderling’s goal.

All four goals came in a span of 6:53 and at that rate, no one would believe Jarod Wright’s goal – the game-winner at 3:55 of the second period – would be the game’s last.

Wright, a junior forward, came down on a rush and wristed a shot off Huskies goaltender Will Larson’s shoulder and into the net.

Andover (24-4-1) outshot the Cadets 15-3 in the third period, frustrating the Huskies in the school’s first state tournament game.

“We had plenty of chances that could’ve been the bounce to get us that tying goal,” Andover coach Mark Manney said.

Friday will be St. Thomas Academy’s second straight trip to the semifinals in its fifth appearance in the 2A tournament since moving up a class.

Miller leads Blake to semi matchup with Eden Prairie

No. 2 seed Blake started the afternoon session with a 7-5 win against Maple Grove on the other side of the bracket, led by Joe Miller’s hat trick and two assists. Will Svenddal scored the game-winner and assisted on five goals.

The Bears took a 5-3 lead with 9:10 left in the third period, but Maple Grove stormed back with goals by Tyler Oakley and Joshua Giuliani 1:16 apart to tie the game at the 9:47 mark.

Blake took the lead for good when Svenddal’s goal with 2:14 left.

Gavin Best scored a goal with three assists and Jack Sabre had two goals and an assist for the Bears (23-6-0).

Third seed Eden Prairie (23-5-1) will meet Blake in Friday’s early semifinal after a 4-0 win over Lakeville South, led by Axel Rosenlund’s 29-save shutout and Ben Steeves’ two-goal, one-assist game.

