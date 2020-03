The Bemidji peewee AA boys hockey team earned its passage to the 2020 Minnesota State Peewee Hockey Tournament after a hard-fought tournament last weekend in Grand Rapids. Bemidji beat Cloquet 6-2 Friday and fell 4-3 to Moorhead Saturday, only to defeat Hermantown 5-1 in the evening game. Sunday’s matchups ended victorious, topping Roseau 2-1 and Brainerd 4-1. Bemidji opens the state tournament against Woodbury on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in Albertville.