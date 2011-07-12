BEMIDJI -- The regular season is in the rearview mirror for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

The Beavers ended the season by going 12-2-2 since Jan. 1, the third-most wins by any team nationally in that span, behind only Minnesota State (13-2-1) and American International (13-2-0).

As much as the team has accomplished in the last two months, second-seeded BSU is approaching this weekend’s WCHA playoff series against seventh-seeded Lake Superior State at the Sanford Center as a fresh start.

“I think just like anytime when the playoffs start, it is a new season,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “We’re 0-0. They’re 0-0. I think that’s the approach you have to take. You’re kind of starting over, but you still keep the same routine that you had all year and that’s all we’re doing.”

“I think a lot of people are just reenergized right now,” junior forward Aaron Miller said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere (and) a different animal. For me, playoff games are a lot more fun. The games mean more, the fans are into it more and you’re more focused.”

The best-of-three quarterfinal series is a rematch of last season’s quarterfinals when the fifth-seeded Beavers were swept on the road by the fourth-seeded Lakers. Bemidji State will look to exact a little revenge as it attempts to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016-17.

The Beavers went 3-0-1 in four regular-season meetings with Lake State, all in November. BSU swept in Bemidji by a combined score of 12-2 before the return trip to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., three weeks later resulted in a 4-1 BSU win and a 2-2 tie.

Much has changed in the last three months for the Lakers (13-21-4, 11-13-4-4 WCHA). They’ve won four of their last five games and have only three regulation losses in their last 14 contests since the start of 2020, going 7-4-3 during that period. Leading scorer Max Humitz and his 32 points (19g-13a) have had plenty to do with the team’s second-half play.

“They’ve changed a lot,” Serratore said. “They’re one of the hottest teams in the league. … They’ve got some guys that are playing extremely well. I mean Humitz is one of the best forwards in the league. He’s very dangerous.”

Bemidji State (20-9-5, 20-5-3-2 WCHA) is currently No. 10 in the Pairwise rankings, as well as in both national polls. While an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament is not yet guaranteed, winning this weekend’s series would go a long way towards achieving that goal. Losing the series, on the other hand, could prove disastrous.

But the Beavers have played plenty of high-stakes games recently, and treated them all like it was already the postseason. Except now it truly is do or die.

“Now obviously we’re in a situation where you win or you go home,” Serratore said. “That’s the difference right now. There’s no next week. That’s the mindset you have to have.”

20 wins a ‘standard’

Bemidji State completed its sixth 20-win season in the program’s NCAA Division I era (since 1999-2000) following last weekend’s series split with Minnesota State. The Beavers’ 20 wins matches the program’s best win total since joining the WCHA, equalling the mark of the 2016-17 season.

“That’s the pinnacle. 20 wins means you had a good season,” Serratore said. “(20 wins) is the standard in college hockey, I can tell you that.”

BSU reached several Division I era statistical high-water marks at the end of the 2019-20 regular season.

The Beavers have experienced their best D-I season in: goals allowed (1.91 per game), besting the mark of 1.93 in 2016-17; goal differential (+1.36), beating the +1.11 mark in 2009-10; power-play efficiency (25%), topping the 21.7% mark in 2017-18; and penalty-kill efficiency (90.3%), besting the 88% mark in 2016-17.

Currently sitting at 19, Zach Driscoll could become the second BSU goaltender to reach 20 wins in a season in the D-I era. Michael Bitzer has the D-I era record with 22 wins in 2016-17.

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Lake Superior State

What: WCHA quarterfinals

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday; 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Sunday (if needed)

Webstream: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM