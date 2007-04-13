BEMIDJI -- Nobody from the Bemidji State women’s hockey team will forget where they were on Leap Day 2020.

The Beavers played the longest game in program history last Saturday night at Minnesota Duluth, playing 128 minutes, 43 seconds in the second game of a WCHA quarterfinal series. After each team scored in the first period, freshman Reece Hunt ended the nearly five-hour marathon with her goal in the fourth overtime period, capping the longest game in WCHA history and forcing a decisive Game 3 with a 2-1 win. The goal was Hunt’s second of the game.

UMD ended the Beavers’ season with a 4-1 victory Sunday, but not without creating some history Saturday.

“I honestly thought it was never going to end,” said goalie Lauren Bench, who set a BSU program record with 70 saves. “It was pretty crazy to go into another overtime. … Everyone was so tired.”

What may be the craziest stat of the night is how Bench established the 10th longest shutout streak in program history at 119:55 during Saturday’s game alone.

“We weren’t getting crazy chances, they weren’t getting crazy chances,” the netminder said. “Every once in a while there’d be a spurt of a really good opportunity. But I was like, I don’t know if anyone’s ever going to score here.”

“Both teams (were) just emptying their tanks, us trying to survive, them trying to move on,” said head coach Jim Scanlan, who earned his 100th career win in memorable fashion.

Bemidji State returned to the ice 19 hours later for Game 3. The Bulldogs tallied three second-period goals to take a 4-0 lead before Hunt scored her third goal of the series, though that was all the offense the Beavers could muster.

“I thought we had great jump,” Scanlan said. “I thought we had a lot of energy. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get that first one. I just felt scoring first would’ve been huge on Sunday. … We had some tough bounces there early in the second and that was kind of the game.”

Having played one overtime in Friday’s 2-1 loss, a three-game series amounted to almost five games worth of hockey for a BSU team that never threw in the towel.

“The amount of hockey that we played in the three days was pretty incredible,” Scanlan said. “The biggest takeaway is just how the group never once to me looked they were tired, looked like they were dragging. I was just so proud of their effort and their battle level.”

The Beavers ended their season at 16-18-3 overall and finished fifth in the league, though the team had its sights set on advancing to this weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff.

“Anytime your season ends it’s tough,” Scanlan said. “We fell short of that goal of going down the Final Faceoff. Obviously this group’s been pretty special for a long time. It was just hard to see it come to an end.”

From Saturday’s marathon victory, to an upset over top-ranked Wisconsin and a program-record nine-game win streak, there was no shortage of memorable moments to look back on from the 2019-20 season.

“I think it was a pretty good season for us,” Bench said. “We may have finished in fifth, but I think our league this year … was very, very solid. We were able to get a couple wins off some teams that were ranked top 10. To be able to do that is always special.”

“We got points off of everybody in the league except Minnesota,” Scanlan added. “We improved in some areas that we really felt we needed to, and saw a lot of individual growth.”

Bemidji State will lose seven players to graduation this offseason: Bench, Kiki Radke, Jacqueline Kaasa, Briana Jorde, Haley Mack, Heather Olson and Abby Halluska.