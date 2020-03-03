ST. PAUL -- Perhaps goaltender Alex Stalock put it best when talking about the fact that the Minnesota Wild are somehow still playing meaningful games this late in the season.

“To be where we are now in a Western Conference that’s so tight is pretty fun,” Stalock said. “There have been times throughout the season where I guarantee people have doubted what’s going to happen.”

Like when the Wild started the season with a brutal 1-6-0 stretch and looked destined to fade into the abyss. Or when general manager Bill Guerin shipped off fan favorite Jason Zucker, then abrupt fired former coach Bruce Boudreau last month.

Yet there the Wild were on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, battling the Nashville Predators tooth and nail before emerging with a 3-1 win to pass them in the gridlocked Western Conference standings.

While the victory didn’t launch the Wild into the playoffs — the Winnipeg Jets are still one point ahead in the race for the final spot — it further validated that the current hot streak isn’t a fluke.

In fact, since interim coach Dean Evason took over a couple of weeks ago, the Wild are 6-3-0, and look as confident as they have all season.

That continued against the Predators, as the Wild jumped out to an early lead, and held on for dear life down the stretch.

It was a fast start for the Wild as winger Luke Kunin made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup. After missing the past couple of weeks with an upper-body, Kunin scored a goal early in the first period, sticking with it after goaltender Juuse Saros made the initial save.

That put the Wild in front and Kevin Fiala increased the lead with a highlight-reel goal in which he skillfully toe-dragged around defenseman Ryan Ellis before going top shelf.

Things tightened up in the second period as the Wild sat back a little too much while the Predators started to gain their legs.

That paved the way for the third period and winger Zach Parise added an insurance goal from his office in front of the net.

It proved to be a big goal as the Predators cut into the deficit shortly thereafter with a goal from winger Craig Smith.

From there, Stalock completely took over the game, making 16 saves in the third period alone, including a handful of enormous saves down the stretch to help the Wild hold on for the win.