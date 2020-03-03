The regular season may not have ended with a WCHA title, but the Bemidji State mens hockey team put on a second half for the ages.

The Beavers’ 3-1 victory over Minnesota State last Friday night sent the race for the MacNaughton Cup down to the last day of the season.

It was a hard-fought battle Saturday night as Ethan Somoza made it a one-goal game with 5:26 to play. The Mavericks added a pair of empty-netters in the final 44 seconds to clinch the league title championship outright with a 4-1 win, but that score really doesn't reflect just how down to the wire that game got.

Coming that close to winning the program’s second MacNaughton Cup in four seasons and falling short is obviously not how the Beavers wanted to end the season, but they have nothing to hang their heads about.

Not when they went on an absolute torrent by steamrolling the competition for a 12-2-2 record since Jan. 1. The only team in the nation hotter than BSU just happened to be the one standing in its way of a WCHA title.

In a year when the Mavericks were projected to run away with the conference crown again, Bemidji State made them work every last night of the season to earn it, handing MSU two of its five losses along the way.

“This second half we’ve really just been rolling,” senior forward Adam Brady said after Saturday’s loss. “I think we’ve come together as a team. We’ve been working extremely hard. We’ve been getting the job done at the end of the day, and it’s been everyone. It hasn’t been a select group of guys.”

Brady and fellow senior co-captain Tommy Muck have each had career years statistically, and they have been instrumental in the team’s success.

Brady has career highs in points (31) and goals (17) to lead the team in both categories. Entering the season with 14 career points -- all assists -- Muck, a defenseman, has more than doubled his career totals with 19 points from four goals and 15 assists.

The duo’s contributions go beyond just goals and assists.

“It’s been a blast being part of the leadership group here,” Brady said. “We have an awesome group. It’s a pretty easy job. I just try to lead by example. When we’re having success like this, it’s an easy job. You just want to go and work your hardest.”

From the captains and alternate captains -- Hampus Sjödahl and Ethan Somoza -- and on down, the team’s leaders have managed to strike the right chord.

“They say the right thing and do the right thing,” head coach Tom Serratore said last week. “They push the right buttons. They’ve got a special command of that locker room.”

There’s undoubtedly something special about this year’s Beavers. But they aren’t done yet.

An at-large NCAA Tournament bid isn’t in the bag just yet for BSU, which enters the WCHA playoffs with the No. 2 seed and at No. 10 in the Pairwise rankings. Winning this weekend’s best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series against No. 7 seed Lake Superior State at the Sanford Center should practically secure the Beavers a spot in the big dance.

“We’ve had everyone cashing in for us,” Brady said, “and we need to keep that going into playoffs.”

Friday’s Game 1 is set for 7:07 p.m. with Saturday’s Game 2, and if needed, Sunday’s Game 3, both scheduled for 6:07 p.m.