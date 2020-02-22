ST. PAUL — Since goaltender Devan Dubnyk arrived in Minnesota and helped save the Wild’s 2014-15 season, the team has always turned to him in the biggest moments.

Until now.

In the hours leading up to Tuesday’s big home game against Nashville, which is one point ahead of the Wild in the Western Conference standings, it became clear that Alex Stalock would be the Wild goaltender in net against the Predators.

That makes five straight starts for Stalock, each passing game further reinforcing of a role reversal that has left Dubnyk, the longtime starter, now patiently waiting his turn to get back on the ice.

“You don’t look at it as a negative thing,” Dubnyk said. “You don’t look at it as, ‘I’m not playing this game.’ You look at the fact that Al’s been playing great and he’s been rolling and we’re winning games. That’s what we’re here to do right now.”

It’s hard to argue with interim coach Dean Evason’s decision to roll with Stalock over Dubnyk with points at a premium every night.

The goaltenders’ numbers speak for themselves.

While Stalock, 32, is having one of the best seasons of his career — he entered Tuesday’s game with 18-10-4 record, 2.64 goals-against average and .909 save percentage — Dubnyk, 33, in net with an 11-15-2 record, 3.34 goal-against average and .892 save percentage.

“I’m not going to sit here and say everything’s been great,” Dubnky said of his season. “It’s been difficult to grab traction. I haven’t been able to really string together games.”

As tough as this season has been for Dubnyk on the ice, it’s been even tougher for him off the ice as his wife Jenn has been battling through some serious medical issues. Dubnyk took a leave of absence in November, and while he hasn’t made an excuses for his play, it’s safe to assume the situation at home has to been weighing on his mind all season.

That said, Dubnyk knows he can still help the Wild. It’s not like Stalock is going to play every game the rest of the season.

“There’s no scenario that the statistics are going to magically turn around and look great at the end of the season,” Dubnyk said. “Unless I rattle off 10 shutouts in a row, it’s probably not going to be a number that I’m proud to look at. You just go out and play, and forget about that stuff. It’s not like I forgot how to play.”

Kunin returns

After missing the past five games with an upper-body injury, Luke Kunin is back in the Wild lineup.

He was expected to play on the second line, alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Zach Parise, and had no concerns about jumping back in.

“It’s good to get back,” Kunin said. “The guys have been playing really well, and I’m just happy to be back in the lineup.”

While he claims he didn’t rush back specifically for Tuesday’s game, Kunin knows how important it is for playoff implications.

“These next few games are big for us making this push,” he said. “It’s a good game to come back for.”

Briefly

After nearly a decade working together, the Wild officially announced a five-year extension with KFAN to broadcast all preseason, regular season, and playoff games on 100.3 FM. This new radio deal will take the partnership through the 2024-25 season.