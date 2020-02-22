MINNEAPOLIS — Even after spending decades in this part of the world, the depth of a Minnesota winter can be challenging. Those coldest, darkest days of December and January can test the psyches of even the most hearty northerners, just as much as that first warm sunny hint of spring can provide a pick-me-up.

For Minnesota Gophers sophomore forward Nathan Burke, the depths of this rapidly-concluding winter were particularly tough, and like the sunny, warmer days that have come to the Twin Cities recently, things seem to be turning around at just the right time.

“He was in hockey hell for months, and then he worked himself through it,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said after Saturday night’s 2-1 loss to Michigan, in which Burke had the home team’s only goal — his second point in the team’s last three games. “The last three weeks, four weeks, he’s been back to the Burke we saw last year. And it comes at a great time, because we’re going to need him.”

As a freshman, Burke became the first Arizona native to wear the Gophers M on a hockey rink, and did not look at all like a desert kid who was out of place on the frozen ponds of the State of Hockey. After a bout with mononucleosis kept him out of the lineup for close to a month, Burke found a fit on a line with fellow freshmen Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin and put up 15 points in 26 games. His rookie campaign came to an abrupt end in the regular season finale when Burke suffered a knee injury via what many felt was a dirty hit delivered by an Arizona State player.

Still Burke bounced back last fall, with two goals and an assist in the Gophers’ first seven games, and seemed to be avoiding the sophomore slump that plagues so many players. Then the bottom fell out. Over the Gophers’ next 15 games, Burke had no goals, no assists and was a healthy scratch three times, all while dealing with an increased schoolwork load, and fighting through another Minnesota winter. Hockey hell, indeed.

Looking back on those challenging times, Burke says he found the problem, and the solution, in the mirror.

“Coming in as a freshman, your coach has his hopes and desires, but you haven’t set any expectations for yourself. Last year, playing with Sammy and Blake, they bring it hard every day, so they set the bar high for themselves and that raised the bar for me,” he said. “Coming back this year, I thought I was meeting that bar, but in reality I need to be pushing past that bar and developing even more. As soon as you think you’re working hard enough, you’re not. You need to be working harder.”

So in the second half of the season, with the temps well below zero on some days and snow pounding the Twin Cities occasionally, Burke started showing up to practice early, working one-on-one with graduate assistant coach Stu Bickel, pushing himself out of the on-ice blues.

“He was kind of real with himself about some of the areas of his game that he needed to improve. Coming out of the (holiday) break he started putting in more work. He’s practicing hard and doing things at full speed now. If he can just continue working, he’s going to take another leap,” said Bickel, who returned to his alma mater last season after playing more than 75 games in the NHL with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. “It’s hard to play with energy when you lack confidence. But you can always work your way out of those situations. He recognized he could do that and put his nose to the grindstone. He shifted his mentality and put it all on himself. He does look a lot more comfortable now.”

That comfort extends off the ice as well, as Burke has rapidly adjusted to life in a northern town.

“Coming from Arizona, he’s used to wearing shorts. Last year he’d be walking around the dorms in shorts. And we were like, ‘dude, what are you doing, it’s 10 degrees outside,’” said Walker, who is one of Burke’s roommates. “This was a good winter and he still wears a ton of layers when he goes out. It’s great.”

Burke has quickly adjusted to playing on a line with freshmen Jaxon Nelson and Jack Perbix and that trio is having increased success. He has also adjusted to a bigger academic workload while studying finance and economics.

“Last year I was able to work ahead,” he said. “This year I’m studying on the plane and doing homework on the road. It’s definitely more stressful but nothing I can’t handle.”

Outside, the sun is shining and the snow is melting, as a healthy and confident Burke prepares for a new experience -- one he just missed out on as a freshman.

“I don’t want to say that I circled the playoffs on my calendar, but I’ve been really pushing myself to be ready the past three weeks,” Burke said, with a smile that unmistakably signaled the definitive conclusion of any lingering winter doldrums.