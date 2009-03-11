BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State women’s hockey freshman Reece Hunt capped her season on Tuesday with a Western Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month Award for February. Hunt was also named the WCHA Rookie of the Week, as well.

Hunt, a native of Nelson, British Columbia, led all freshmen in scoring during the month with five goals, and she tied the lead with seven points.

Hunt posted two multi-goal games in February, including a hat trick against No. 4/3 Minnesota on Feb. 8. Hunt also had both goals in a quadruple-overtime playoff win over Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 29, and her second score served as the winner of the second-longest game in NCAA women’s hockey history at 128 minutes, 43 seconds.

Wisconsin’s Daryl Watts earned the WCHA Offensive Player of the Month award, while Ohio State’s Jincy Dunne and Andrea Braendli were named Defender and Goaltender of the Month, respectively.

The Beavers finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-18-3 overall record, including a 9-13-2 mark in WCHA play. Hunt finished tied for third on the team with 19 points (7g-12a) on the year.