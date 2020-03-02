For the first time in a decade, Bemidji State is ranked among the top 10 teams nationally. The Beavers rose one spot in both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and USCHO.com polls following their series split with Minnesota State.

This week marks the first time that BSU has been ranked in the top 10 of the USA Today/USA Hockey poll since March 22, 2010, when the team was No. 9.

Bemidji State has now been ranked in the USA Today/USA Hockey for the last three weeks and in the USCHO.com poll for six weeks.

Cornell topped both polls this week. North Dakota and Minnesota State, the only other ranked WCHA team, were slotted second and third, respectively, in both polls.

The No. 2 seed Beavers open the WCHA playoffs this weekend with a best-of-three quarterfinal series against No. 7 seed Lake Superior State at the Sanford Center. Friday’s Game 1 is set for 7:07 p.m. with Saturday’s Game 2, and if needed, Sunday’s Game 3, both scheduled for 6:07 p.m.