ST. PAUL -- Pairings for the 2020 Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament this week in St. Paul are set after coaches voted on seedings for the teams.

St. Paul Cathedral, which won the 2019 Class A tourney, returns to defend its title. Meanwhile, in Class AA, a new champion will be crowned after Edina failed to advance out of section play.

Find details about this year's schedule and scroll below for a look at a tournament timeline with notable records. A full tournament bracket, including consolation action, can be found on the Minnesota State High School League's tournament site.

Class A

Wednesday, March 4, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1) vs. No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (23-3-1), 11 a.m.

Monticello (20-7-1) vs. No. 3 Hermantown (21-3-4), 1 p.m.

Hutchinson (19-8-1) vs. No. 1 Warroad (26-2-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Delano (22-6-0) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (20-8-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship at noon

Class AA

Thursday, March 5, at Xcel Energy Center

Maple Grove (20-8-0) vs. No. 2 The Blake School, Minneapolis (22-6-0), 11 a.m.

Lakeville South (21-7-0) vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (22-5-1), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights (18-8-2) vs. No. 1 Andover (24-3-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Hill-Murray, Maplewood (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Moorhead (21-5-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship semifinals at 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at Xcel Energy Center

Championship at 7 p.m., at Xcel Energy Center

MSHSL released details of the matchups Monday, March 2. Here are MSHSL's highlights for the quarterfinal matchups:

Class A Matchups

Mankato East/Loyola vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral: These teams met in late December, with St. Cloud Cathedral winning 9-3. Mankato East/Loyola returns to the tournament after a one-year hiatus. The Cougars are making their third appearance overall. Layten Liffrig had two assists for Mankato East/Loyola in their 3-1 victory over Mankato West in the section final. The defending champions from St. Cloud Cathedral are making their second consecutive appearance and 10th overall. Jack Smith netted three of the Crusaders’ first four goals as they defeated Alexandria Area 8-1 in the section championship game. Smith finished the game with four goals.

Monticello vs. No. 3 Hermantown: Monticello, which includes students from Maple Lake, is making its second appearance in this format. They made their last in 2018. The Moose made one additional trip with Annandale in their co-op in 2017. Hermantown returns after a one-year absence. The Hawks are making their 16th appearance and won previous titles in 2007, 2016, and 2017. Blake Biondi tallied two goals and two assists as Hermantown defeated Duluth Denfeld 6-0 in the section final. Zach Kilen added two goals and three assists for the Hawks.

Hutchinson vs. No. 1 Warroad: Hutchinson is making its fourth appearance as a solo program. The Tigers made one additional appearance as a co-op with New Century Charter School in 2009. Austin Jozwick leads this year’s Hutchinson squad, scoring 33 goals and adding 26 assists during the regular season. Hayden Jensen was also key for the Tigers with 20 goals and 36 points this season. Warroad return for its 22nd appearance, but first since 2010. The Warriors are looking for their fifth title, having won previously in 1994, 1996, 2003, and 2005. Grant Slukynsky scored a goal and added two assists as Warroad defeated East Grand Forks 4-1 in the section title game.

No. 5 Delano vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi: Delano, which includes students from Rockford, returns for its second consecutive appearance and third overall. The Tigers took consolation honors in 2019. The Delano offense has nine players that posted at least 14 points this season. Adam Brown leads the Tigers with 39 points, and Jesse Peterson and Gunnar Paulson added 33 apiece. Mahtomedi was third in the 2019 state tournament. The Zephyrs are making their fourth consecutive appearance and 12th overall. Ethan Peterson scored twice for Mahtomedi in the Zephyrs’ 5-1 victory over South St. Paul in the section final.

Class AA Matchups

Maple Grove vs. No. 2 The Blake School: These teams met in the regular-season finale with Maple Grove winning, 5-4. Maple Grove returns to the tournament after a one-year hiatus. This is the third overall appearance for the Crimson. Jack Wieneke made 45 saves for Maple Grove as it defeated Blaine, 3-0, in the section final. The Blake School is making its sixth tournament appearance, but first since 2008. Gavin Best scored on a penalty shot in overtime to secure this year’s appearance. The Bears defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-3 in the section title game.

Lakeville South vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie: Lakeville South was sixth in 2019. The Cougars are making their second consecutive appearance and fifth overall. Lakeville South scored three unanswered goals in its 3-2 section final victory over Hastings. Cade Ahrenholz scored the game-winner for the Cougars. Eden Prairie, which took runner-up honors in 2019, returns for its second consecutive and 12th overall appearance. The Eagles won previous championships in 2009 and 2011.

St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 1 Andover: St. Thomas Academy is making its fourth consecutive appearance and 13th overall. The Cadets placed fourth last season. St. Thomas Academy captured titles in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2013. Tommy Aitken made 29 saves, including 12 in the first period, as St. Thomas Academy defeated Burnsville 2-0 in the section title game. Andover is making its first tournament appearance. Gunnar Thoreson had a goal and an assist in the first period as Andover defeated Elk River/Zimmerman 8-1 in the section final.

No. 5 Hill-Murray vs. No. 4 Moorhead: Hill-Murray defeated Moorhead 4-3 in the regular-season finale. Hill-Murray returns after a one-year absence to make its 30th appearance. The Pioneers are searching for their fourth title, winning previously in 1983, 1991, and 2008. Nick Pierre scored a short-handed goal in the third period as Hill-Murray came from behind to defeat White Bear Lake Area 3-2 in the section final. Moorhead is making its second consecutive and 17th overall appearance. The Spuds lost in the consolation semifinals in 2019.

For even more background and records, visit the MSHSL record book following the 2019 season, which includes details on last year's tournament, historic team records, establishment of the two classes in Minnesota hockey and more.