DULUTH -- Coming off the longest game in program history on Saturday night, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team wasn’t able to conjure the same magic Sunday. After a 2-1 win that lasted seven periods the night before, the Beavers saw their season come to an end with a 4-1 loss to Minnesota Duluth in Game 3 of a WCHA quarterfinal series at Amsoil Arena.

Mannon McMahon hasn’t produced many points her freshman season but she produced Sunday, with a goal and an assist to lead the Bulldogs. The way McMahon saw it, the teams were equal following BSU’s quadruple overtime victory on Saturday night. Both teams were shot.

“It was just about playing a simple game,” McMahon said. “You had to do short passes and make the simple plays. You weren’t going to go end to end every time. You had to win your battles and do the little things. So the legs were gone, but the hearts were there.”

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (18-11-6) advance to play top-seeded Wisconsin in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals at 2:07 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Fifth-seeded Bemidji State finishes its season at 16-17-3.

The fans certainly got their money’s worth this weekend at Amsoil Arena as Friday’s contest, won 2-1 by UMD, also went to overtime, meaning this three-game series felt more like a five-gamer.

Saturday’s contest, which ended at 8:43 in the fourth overtime, was the second-longest game in NCAA women’s hockey history at 128 minutes, 43 seconds. It was the longest WCHA game ever and blew away UMD’s previous record from the NCAA title game on March 21, 2010. The contest began at 4:07 p.m. and lasted until 8:57 p.m., nearly five hours later.

“That was just an epic hockey game last night, and I hope our fans enjoyed it,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “We’ll be talking about that for years. But onto the next day, we just had to pay attention to what was right in front of us. Not looking ahead to the Final Faceoff. Not thinking about last night. Just getting the job done.”

UMD junior Anna Klein got the scoring started 16 minutes into the first period when she did a nice job shaking off a defender and planting a well-placed wrist shot into the top-right corner of the net to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.

That goal was a long time coming. Just how long? This was almost the drought of all scoring droughts. UMD hadn’t scored since 8:48 of Saturday’s first period. So, doing the math, in the span of 24 hours over two contests, one going into four overtimes, UMD hadn’t scored in 135 minutes, 55 seconds.

By this time, the Bulldogs had to be thinking Bemidji State goalie Lauren Bench had her own force field or channeled voodoo spirits to place a hex on them, but with that goal, the spell was broken.

“I thought we were the fresh team the first period,” said Beavers coach Jim Scanlan, who notched his 100th career win Saturday. “They were flat and we were jumping. We just couldn’t get one. They threw one at the net from a tight angle and it somehow got through a little window, and now we’re nothing. I thought we had three or four plays, where any one of those goes in, it’s a whole different ball game. Scoring first would have been huge. Mentally, for Duluth to go through that last night and lose, it would have been tough to overcome. Getting that first one would have been big.”

Instead, UMD used it as a springboard to the second period, with senior Sydney Brodt scoring just 14 seconds into the period, and McMahon scoring just over a minute after that. Kyle Hanley deflected a shot in at 6:09 in the second period to put the Bulldogs up 4-0, and Bench was suddenly benched just 20 hours after finishing with a program-record 70 saves.

It certainly wasn’t her fault as the bounces went the Bulldogs way in this one. Freshman Reece Hunt, who scored the game winner on Saturday night, got the Beavers on the board with a power-play goal late in the second period. That is all they would get as UMD senior goalie Maddie Rooney finished with 17 saves a day after having 59 the night before — and losing.

Seven Beavers played their final games in green and white this weekend: Bench, Kiki Radke, Jacqueline Kaasa, Briana Jorde, Haley Mack, Heather Olson and Abby Halluska.

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

UMD 1 3 0 -- 4

First period — 1, UMD, Klein (Stewart, Flaherty), 16:00.

Second period — 2, UMD, Brodt (Hughes, Klein), 0:14; 3, UMD, McMahon (Elmes, Hanley), 1:27; 4, UMD, Hanley (McMahon, Brodt), 6:09; 5, BSU, Hunt (Passolt, Kampa), 15:57, PP.

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Bench, BSU, 4-2-0—6; Dowhy, BSU, 0-8-5—13; Rooney, UMD, 6-8-3—17.