DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team sure didn’t go easy Friday night, yet the fifth-longest game in program history went awry when No. 9 Minnesota Duluth scored an overtime goal and won 2-1 in game one of the WCHA Tournament quarterfinal series in Duluth.

BSU goalie Lauren Bench came up with 32 stops on the night, but UMD sophomore Maggie Flaherty snuck one by her at the 10:28 mark of overtime for her first goal of the season.

After the first two periods went scoreless, Gabbie Hughes scored six seconds into a third-period power play for the Bulldogs (17-10-6), giving them the 1-0 advantage.

Haley Mack quickly drew the Beavers (15-17-3) even, though. Just over a minute later, Mack netted a power-play equalizer off feeds from Reece Hunt and Tina Kampa at the 7:37 mark to make for a 1-1 game.

Three minutes later, a Minnesota Duluth go-ahead goal was waved after review off due to a high stick, and the game wound its way to overtime.

Maddie Rooney kept Bemidji State off the board, though, coming up with 19 saves in net for Minnesota Duluth, including four in overtime. UMD outshot the Beavers 34-20 on the game, and the difference could have been greater if not for BSU’s 24 blocked shots that stand as the team’s third-most this season.

Bemidji State finished 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Bulldogs went 1-for-3.

The Beavers will be back in action Saturday for a must-win game two in the three-game series. Puck drop is set for 4:07 p.m.





No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, UMD, Hughes, (Flaherty, Brodt), 6:20, PP; 2, BSU, Mack (Hunt, Kampa), 7:37, PP.

Overtime -- 3, UMD, Flaherty (Bell), 10:28.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (32-34); UMD, Rooney (19-20).