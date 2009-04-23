MINNEAPOLIS — With Wall Street now officially in what is called a “market correction” and stock prices dropping, maybe the cost of tickets for Minnesota Gophers hockey is just following the trends. Whatever the case, the cost of many college hockey tickets at the school will be lower in the 2020-21 season.

Athletic department officials announced this week that prices for much of their “scholarship seating” will be reduced. That means a reduction in the donation that season ticket buyers must make to the school to acquire some of the best seats at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Gophers’ 10,000-seat home rink. It is another effort by the athletic program to stem the steady decline in average attendance that has been seen for Gophers hockey recently.

“Over the last three years, we’ve stressed how important winning our fans back is to the athletic department,” said University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle in a statement. “We’ve listened to feedback from season ticket holders and those conversations have influenced many of the new fan experience initiatives and opportunities that we provide to season ticket holders.”

Last summer the school announced some ticket price reductions, and began selling beer and wine in the arena for the first time.

Per the announcement this week, more than 75% of all season tickets sold for the current season will see a price decrease for the 2020-21 season, and there will be no price increases for season tickets.

The Gophers are currently third in the country in average attendance, behind North Dakota and Wisconsin, with an average of 8,231 tickets distributed for each of their 17 home games. That is up slightly from the 7,944 they averaged last season in 22 home games.

Gopher hockey was one of the hottest tickets in the Twin Cities when the arena opened in 1993, the same year that the NHL’s Minnesota North Stars left town, with sellouts common for a decade or more. As recently as the 2014-15 season, the Gophers averaged just shy of a sellout (9,982) but attendance numbers saw a steady decline over the next five years.

Among the reasons cited for lower attendance are the prices for tickets and parking, changing trends among college students, and the program’s switch from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association to Big Ten hockey in 2013, with some fans slow to adjust to new rivalries.