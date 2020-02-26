DETROIT — The timing couldn’t have been better for Gerald Mayhew.

After emerging as a goal-scoring machine in the minors this season, Mayhew got called up by the Wild this week, and will play on the first line against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Little Caesars Arena.

It will be a homecoming for Mayhew, who grew up about 20 minutes outside of Detroit, and still has fond memories of going to Joe Louis Arena to watch the Red Wings as a kid.

“Not too bad of a drive on I-75,” said Mayhew, whose favorite players were Steve Yzerman and Brett Hull. “I actually went home (on Wednesday night) and got dinner with my parents, which was awesome.”

For Mayhew, a 27-year-old winger, this will be just the ninth NHL game of his life.

With the hometown team in the midst of a horrendous season, the stands might have as many Mayhew fans as people rooting for the Wild or Red Wings.

“There’s going to be tons of people here,” Mayhew said. “I probably had over 100 text messages saying they were going to come to the game.”

While that created some nervous for Mayhew, he tried his best to block out the distractions in the hours leading up to the game.

“You can’t really think about that too much,” he said. “Just go out there and have fun.”

It’s been a fun ride for Mayhew since getting called up. He immediately got a chance to prove himself in the top half of the lineup, playing alongside Eric Staal and opposite Kevin Fiala in the Wild’s 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

“We thought he had some nice looks,” interim coach Dean Evason said. “We thought he played with a lot of energy, which we were asking for. He has the speed to get up the ice. That line had a couple of goals, and we thought he conducted himself extremely well.”

It’s pretty clear how the organization feels about Mayhew, who led the American Hockey League with 39 goals before getting called up from Iowa, and he figures to have a future in the NHL at some point.

Asked specifically about Mayhew being called up, general manager Bill Guerin responded, “We didn’t give him the opportunity. He earned it.”

Now the key for Mayhew is to make himself too valuable to be sent back down. He can start that campaign with a solid performance in his hometown.

“It’s always fun to play in front of friends and family,” he said. “Hopefully we get the ‘W’ and maybe I get a goal.”

Koivu contributes

Even though Mikko Koivu has been playing in the bottom half of the lineup for the first time in his career, he hasn’t complained, and he even responded by scoring a pair of goals Tuesday against Columbus to prove he can still be the occasional difference-maker.

“It’s certainly nice to see him get rewarded with some offensive production,” Evason said. “He can score. He’s done it in this league. He’s just a well-rounded player that we can all look to.”

Stalock starts

Alex Stalock got the start in goal for Thursday night’s game against the Red Wings. Does that mean Devan Dubnyk will start on Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, too?

“We will evaluate after the game and make a decision,” Evason said. “Honestly, no plan going forward except for this game.”