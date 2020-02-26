The Beavers’ 10 selections tied for third in the conference. Minnesota State led with 12 selections with Bowling Green and Alaska Anchorage each receiving 11, and BSU and Lake Superior State earning 10 apiece.

To be named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, players must have completed at least one year of residency at their present institution prior to the current academic year and must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters, or may qualify if his or her overall GPA is at least 3.50 for all terms at his or her present institution.

Forty-one of this season's 92 recipients are repeat honorees, with 13 of those now being three-time honorees, including BSU’s Adam Brady and Tommy Muck.

BSU players recognized with the award are: Alex Adams (So., F, Grand Rapids); Adam Brady (Sr., F, Delhi, Ont.); Zach Driscoll (Jr., G, Apple Valley); Darby Gula (So., D, Steinbach, Man.); Henry Johnson (Jr., G, Minneapolis); Tyler Jubenvill (So., D, Gilbert Plains, Man.); Tyler Kirkup (So., F, Virden, Man.); Tommy Muck (Sr., D, Inver Grove Heights); Hampus Sjödahl (Sr., F, Stockholm, Sweden); and Ethan Somoza (So., F, Simi Valley, Calif.).