BLOOMINGTON -- Freshman forward Reece Hunt of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team has been selected to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team, as announced by the league Thursday. The conference also announced 20 Beavers have received WCHA All-Academic honors, the most in the league.

Hunt led all BSU freshmen and is third among WCHA rookies with 15 points (4g-11a) in 34 games this season. The native of Nelson, British Columbia, has posted two multi-point games this year, including her first collegiate hat trick Feb. 8 against Minnesota.

The 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender, Rookie, Outstanding Student-Athlete and Coach of the Year will be announced March 4. The overall WCHA Player of the Year will be revealed March 7.

The 20 BSU players earning WCHA All-Academic honors are: Lexi Baker (So., G, Lakeville); Paige Beebe (Jr., F, Ham Lake); Lauren Bench (RS-Jr., G, Eagan); Clair DeGeorge (Jr., F, Anchorage, Alaska); Kerigan Dowhy (Jr., G, The Pas, Man.); Abby Ecker (So., D, Grey Eagle); Lindsey Featherstone (Jr., F, Woodbury); Abby Halluska (Sr., F, Delano); Briana Jorde (Sr., D, Thief River Falls); Jacqueline Kaasa (Sr., F, North Hudson, Wis.); Tina Kampa (Jr., D, Maple Grove); Mak Langei (Jr., D, East Grand Forks); Haley Mack (Sr., F, East Grand Forks); Ellie Moser (So., F, Farmington); Graysen Myers (So., F, Fargo, N.D.); Heather Olson (Sr., D, Bemidji); Lydia Passolt (Jr., F, Chanhassen); Kiki Radke (Sr., F, Hastings); Claudia Verkerke (So., F, White Bear Lake); Kara Werth (Jr., D, Moorhead).