MINNEAPOLIS — Among the seven teams in Big Ten hockey, there are 84 games played each season that count for points in the conference standings. With just six of those of those Big Ten games remaining between now and Saturday night, here is all that we know for sure:

— Penn State will have at least one home playoff game.

— Wisconsin will have at least two road playoff games.

That is all that has been decided after 76 games — worth three standings points each — have been played between Halloween night and now. The Minnesota Gophers are among three teams — with Penn State and Ohio State — that enter the final weekend of February with a change to claim the Big Ten title, and the first round bye that goes with it.

The Gophers, who can still finish anywhere between first and fifth (which would mean going on the road for the playoffs) have two home games versus Michigan. The Buckeyes have two home games versus Wisconsin, which is the only team that will not move up or down in the standings this weekend. The Badgers are locked in seventh place, and will travel to face the second-place finisher next weekend. Penn State has a four-point lead in the standings, and if off this weekend, so the Nittany Lions are waiting and hoping.

Here is what each of those three potential league champions needs with two nights of conference hockey left to play:

Ohio State (49% chance of winning the Big Ten, according to playoffstatus.com ) — The Buckeyes, who are the defending conference champs, are suddenly in control of their own destiny. They trail idle Penn State by four points, but can hang another Big Ten champions banner with a pair of wins at home versus Wisconsin this weekend.

“Our guys aren’t naive to the fact of what’s in front of them. Anytime you get this opportunity, I’d be hungry too,” Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said. “We know we’re playing one of the better teams out there, take away the records.”

Penn State (33% chance of winning the Big Ten) — The Nittany Lions are idle this weekend, so they play the waiting game, needing both Wisconsin and Michigan to get road wins this weekend, which would give Penn State its first regular season title in the conference. It would also produce a first round bye, which would mean the Lions would be off for two weeks before a one-game playoff at home. They are not looking that far ahead.

“We’re preparing to play next Friday, period,” said Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, who has not organized any team gatherings to root for the Wolverines and Badgers this weekend. “And if something happens where that changes, we’ll deal with it then.”

Minnesota (18% chance of winning the Big Ten) — For the Gophers to hang the title banner for the fifth time in the seven seasons of Big Ten hockey, they need a pair of wins versus Michigan, and a little help from their arch-rivals. Two Gophers wins and a Wisconsin win at Ohio State, and the Gophers would complete their second-half surge (they are 9-3-2 since Christmas) with a conference crown. On the flip side, a pair of losses this weekend and they could finish as low as fifth place. Typical of his practical nature, Gophers coach Bob Motzko has made securing home ice with one win this weekend his team’s only stated goal.

“We don’t talk about league standings. What we always talk about is to win the next series,” Motzko said.

This week Motzko overheard a few of his players talking about the Pairwise rankings and the conference standings in the locker room. In response, he wrote out the Big Ten standings and the Pairwise rankings (the Gophers are tied with Arizona State for 13th in the nation heading into this weekend) on a whiteboard for all of the players to see. Then he erased all of it, and reminded the team that their only goal right now is to win the series versus Michigan.

“In the NHL it’s only about one thing — the Stanley Cup,” Motzko said, unlike college hockey where teams play to win three different trophies — regular season, conference playoffs and NCAA championship — each season. “We have this crazy thing in college of league championships and senior night and (league) playoffs and getting in the (NCAA) tournament. There is this emotional roller coaster at the end of the year that I have seen hurt teams... Our whole focus is on Michigan on Friday night. We need to win the series.”

Friday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. start and will be televised by Big Ten Network. Saturday’s regular season finale starts at 5 p.m., with Fox Sports North handling the broadcast.