BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center will host the Section 8AA boys hockey championship game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Top-seeded Moorhead (20-5-1) will meet No. 3 seed Roseau (18-8-1) with a trip to the Class AA state tournament on the line.

In the semifinals Saturday, the Spuds defeated No. 4 seed St. Cloud 8-2 and the Rams took down No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville 5-1.

For the 27th time in the last 31 seasons, either Moorhead and Roseau will represent Section 8AA at the state tournament. Bemidji won the section title in 2015 and 2016, while Alexandria claimed the 8AA crown in 1996 and St. Michael-Albertville in 2018.

This marks the third straight season the Sanford Center has hosted the Section 8AA title game.