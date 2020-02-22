That much general manager Bill Guerin made clear, confirming that even though he “explored” a potential blockbuster move that would have sent star winger Zach Parise to the New York Islanders, nothing came of his reported negotiations with Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Asked if there will be tension on the team moving forward, Guerin said he doesn’t see that being an issue. He had what he called “a good conversation” with Parise as soon as things fell through and said he seems to be in “a good spot” with everything.

“Look, Zach and I have a good relationship,” Guerin said. “We were both completely up front with each other and honest with what was going on. … The fact that nothing happened today is fine. This is something that we’re just looking forward on now.”

There are a number of reasons it would have made sense for the Wild to trade Parise, his massive $7.538 million salary cap hit chief among them.

“There’s a lot of things that came into play,” Guerin said when asked why he contemplated trading Parise. “I think those things are better left between me and the organization and Zach. All I can say is that there are always a number of things involved in a situation like this. And I think at this time the best thing to do is keep those in house.”

Guerin said there is a chance the Wild and the Islanders could revisit trade talks in the offseason. And while that might have been the Wild GM’s way of planting seeds for this summer, he wasn’t interested in talking about any of those details on Monday.

“I’m not going to get into that,” he said. “We are going to finish the season like this and tackle that when we get to it.”

The fact that Guerin was willing to trade Parise in the first place further reinforces that he isn’t afraid to make changes with the Wild’s aging roster. He proved that earlier this month by trading fan favorite Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins and then abruptly firing popular coach Bruce Boudreau.

As for Monday’s trade deadline, in particular, Guerin always made it clear that he wasn’t going to make a move just to make a move. He fielded a number of phone calls from some of his colleagues across the league before ultimately deciding to let the current roster play out the rest of the season.

The Wild are 29-25-7 with 21 games left in the season. Their 65 points leave them five points out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“It was pretty hectic,” he said. “I didn’t want to do a deal today just to do a deal, and nothing really made sense. The players that we stuck with, I’m extremely happy about, and I expect the same effort. We are in a good spot right now to try to grab one of the last playoff spots.”

It should help the Wild that the current roster no longer has to worry about potential trades. That much Guerin knows from his playing days.

“If you’re happy in a place, it’s a nerve-wracking day,” Guerin said. “I know what’s going through their minds. It’s tough. I’m glad today’s over for everybody.”

Opponent named

A couple of months after the Wild were awarded the Winter Classic for the first time in franchise history, their opponent for the outdoor spectacle is finally set in stone.

That much became official on Sunday night when the league announced the Wild will host the rival St. Louis Blues at Target Field on New Year’s Day 2021.