BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team continues to climb up the rankings, rising two spots to No. 11 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and USCHO.com polls on Monday.

The Beavers (19-8-5, 19-4-3-2 WCHA) have now been ranked for two straight weeks in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, and five consecutive weeks in the USCHO poll.

North Dakota remains the top-ranked team in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, but dropped to No. 3 in the USCHO top 20 as Cornell and Minnesota State moved up one spot each to take the top two positions.

Coming off a five-point weekend at Alaska Anchorage, BSU will host Minnesota State to end the regular season this weekend with a shot at claiming a share of the MacNaughton Cup. Bemidji State trails the Mavericks by six points and must sweep to earn a share of the WCHA regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the league playoffs.

Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center with Saturday’s finale at 6:07 p.m.

Muck named WCHA Defenseman of the Week

BSU senior Tommy Muck was named WCHA Defenseman of the Week on Monday for his performance in last weekend’s five-point series at Alaska Anchorage.

Muck posted two points (2a) to help the Beavers extend their unbeaten streak to seven games (6-0-1). The Eagan native picked up two assists in Friday’s 4-1 victory and scored a goal in 3-on-3 overtime Saturday that earned BSU an extra point in the WCHA standings following a 2-2 tie. He also led the Beavers with a team-best +4 plus/minus rating.

Muck ranks sixth on the team, and second among BSU blueliners, with a career-high 18 points (4g-14a) through 32 games. The senior has already established career highs in goals, assists and points.

This is the fourth such award for Muck in his career and third this season. He was also selected as the league’s defenseman of the week Nov. 25 and Jan. 13, and earned the league’s defenseman of the month award for January.

Besides Muck, Minnesota State swept the other WCHA awards as Marc Michaelis was selected forward of the week, Dryden McKay earned goaltender honors and Lucas Sowder was named rookie of the week.