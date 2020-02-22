They're hockey parents-turned-broadcasters.

With two sons both on traveling hockey teams, they sometimes have to split up when going to games.

"I missed a bunch of our younger son's games, and he was missing our older son's games," said Courtney.

To solve this problem, they found out about an app called Periscope. It lets them stream the game live from their cellphones, and it became pretty popular.

"Grandparents started logging in, other parents at other rinks, and we don't miss our kids' games," Courtney added.

In just a few months, and with the gift of a selfie stick, they turned into quite the broadcasting duo.

Courtney does the camera work, while Brian narrates the game, play by play.

"He tells everyone who's out on the ice, what's going on. He's got his own lingo," said Courtney.

They say their broadcast isn't anything like what you'd see watching the NHL.

"It's a very biased broadcast, so we're going to cheer for our team, maybe give the refs a hard time or this or that, but it's a lot of fun,' said Brian.

In the end, they say they're just hockey parents helping others at home keep up with all the action.

The two said they might broadcast for other sports their kids play in the future.