ST. PAUL -- The 10 finalists were announced Friday, Feb. 22, for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award.

They are:

Blake Biondi, Hermantown

Jake Boltmann, Edina

Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall

Luke Gramer, Moorhead

Wyatt Kaiser, Andover

Blake Perbix, St. Cloud Cathedral

Carsen Richels, Blaine

Nate Schweitzer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Grant Slukynski, Warroad

Ben Steeves, Eden Prairie

In addition, the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek award, honoring the senior goalie of the year, are:

Carter Clafton, Grand Rapids

Hudson Hodges, Moorhead

Remington Keopple, Hill-Murray

The 36th annual Mr. Hockey awards banquet is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.



