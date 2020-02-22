ST. PAUL -- The 10 finalists were announced Friday, Feb. 22, for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award.

They are:

  • Blake Biondi, Hermantown

  • Jake Boltmann, Edina

  • Matthew Gleason, Cretin-Derham Hall

  • Luke Gramer, Moorhead

  • Wyatt Kaiser, Andover

  • Blake Perbix, St. Cloud Cathedral

  • Carsen Richels, Blaine

  • Nate Schweitzer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

  • Grant Slukynski, Warroad

  • Ben Steeves, Eden Prairie

In addition, the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek award, honoring the senior goalie of the year, are:

  • Carter Clafton, Grand Rapids

  • Hudson Hodges, Moorhead

  • Remington Keopple, Hill-Murray

The 36th annual Mr. Hockey awards banquet is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.