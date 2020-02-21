To earn recognition as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, players must have completed at least one year of residency at their present institution prior to the current academic year and must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters, or may qualify if his/her overall GPA is at least 3.50 for all terms at his or her present institution.

The following BSU players were recognized: Lexi Baker, Paige Beebe, Lauren Bench, Clair DeGeorge, Kerigan Dowhy, Abby Ecker, Lindsey Featherstone, Abby Halluska, Jacqueline Kaasa, Tina Kampa, Mak Langei, Haley Mack, Ellie Moser, Graysen Myers, Heather Olson, Kiki Radke and Claudia Verkerke.