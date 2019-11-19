ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In January, I posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram of the rink that my father-in-law, Jerry Vicari, built in my family's backyard.

I'd love tell you all about how much I was a part of putting it together for my two sons and go into incredible detail about the process. But I can't because Jerry, who is an excellent carpenter, did all the work for it for the benefit and enjoyment of my two hockey players.

I have, however, gotten some of the details from him on dimensions, some of the costs involved and a little about how he did it. First, some background.

In 2018, I had one son playing mites (8-and-under) and one son in squirts (10-and-under) and Jerry decided that he wanted to put together a small rink in our backyard. So the first rink was 12 feet wide by 18 feet long. It was small, but it gave them a chance to scoot around a little bit and shoot some pucks and it was located pretty close to our house.

Last year, Jerry was going to try a bigger rink, but he battled an illness a decent chunk of the winter and it did not happen.

This year, he decided he was going to put a bigger rink together. The first question was where to put the bigger sheet of ice. Our backyard is kind of split into two halves by a sidewalk and he could put a larger one in the original area ... but there was more open space on the other side of the sidewalk.

He decided to shoot for a 20-foot wide by 40-foot long ice rink. When I was growing up, we tried some backyard ice a couple of times in our garden and it was nice, but uneven.

A lot has changed in backyard rink philosophies in the last 40 years and Jerry is good at putting together a plan and is a craftsman. So we have plywood sides that are 16 inches tall and 16 cedar treated (2-by-4) braces around the boards.

1 / 8 2 / 8 3 / 8 4 / 8 5 / 8 6 / 8 7 / 8 8 / 8

Like most backyards, our land is not even. Jerry got his level out and went around and got it so the top of the boards were level by placing pieces of wood under the boards in the places that needed it.

Then he got white polyethylene liner that cut and clamped it around the boards. He tells me that it's important that the liner is white. Because if the liner is clear, you'll kill your grass.

After putting all of it together, he put 3 1/2-4 inches of water on the rink on a pretty cold night and then we waited a few days to make sure it froze all the way through. Once it did, he cut off the excess polyethylene liner.

A couple weeks later, of course, we had a few days of 40-plus degree temperatures and it was all water again. But it refroze and then Jerry patched up some trouble spots.

As a finishing touch, he put up an 8-foot pole that is made of a 4-inch by 4-inch piece of cedar and put two yard lights on top of it so the boys can skate at night.

He said that we have about $550 worth of wood in the project and then the cost of the water. He's gotten some fancy tools to help him with some maintenance stuff, but he's a tool guy by nature.

CHECK OUT THE SLIDE SHOW: Vote for your favorite backyard rink

It's not an elaborate setup or anywhere close to what you can find in the backyard rink contest finalists. By the way, be sure to check that out and vote for your favorite until Feb. 26. But our rink is nice and it's given my boys an opportunity to work on some puckhandling and shooting close to home.

And I'm grateful that I have a talented carpenter for a father-in-law because I couldn't have pulled off this project. You can buy kits to make your own backyard rink, but it's a real luxury to have one that he put together with his skill and two hands.