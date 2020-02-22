EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- When Casey Mittelstadt was picked in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Eden Prairie High School standout became the highest drafted Minnesotan in more than a decade.

He was the third-ranked North American skater in the draft when the Buffalo Sabres selected Mittelstadt with the eighth overall pick. It also marked the first time a Minnesota was selected in the draft's top 10 since 2006, when Erik Johnson of Bloomington was picked first overall.

Picked as Minnesota's 2017 Mr. Hockey, Mittelstadt and his Eden Prairie teammates lost 3-2 in the state boys' semifinals to Grand Rapids. Mittelstadt donned a University of Minnesota Gophers jersey for a season before making the leap to the NHL.

Brothers John and Luke Mittelstadt are following in Casey's path on the ice. John, a senior forward, and Luke, a junior defenseman, both committed to play for the Gophers. Like their brother, they hope to win a coveted state championship.

Eden Prairie, ranked No. 3 in Class AA in the Let's Play Hockey poll, finished atop their conference standings with a 19-5-1 regular season record.

In "The Mittelstadt Brothers," The Rink Live Presents catches up with the family and coaches to talk about their love for the game.

