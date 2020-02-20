BEMIDJI -- Few teams in men’s college hockey are as hot as Bemidji State is right now. Since the start of 2020, the Beavers are 10-1-1 and have rocketed up the rankings thanks to a run of results that most recently included a statement-making road sweep at Northern Michigan.

Seven weeks can make a world of difference.

BSU was No. 34 in the Pairwise rankings on Dec. 30, 2019, one day after leaving the Mariucci Classic with a pair of defeats to Minnesota and Minnesota State that left the team at 8-7-3 overall.

Bemidji State (18-8-4, 18-4-2-1 WCHA) has since climbed 22 spots to No. 12 in the Pairwise and No. 13 in both national polls. If the season ended today, the Beavers would make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

The team is clicking across the board and reaching new statistical heights as a program.

In 21 seasons as NCAA Division I members, this year ranks as the Beavers’ best for goals allowed (1.9 per game), goal differential (+1.47 per game), power-play efficiency (25.7 percent) and penalty-kill efficiency (91.3 percent). The offense isn’t far behind, averaging 3.37 goals per game, the fourth-best mark in the D-I era.

Few goalies can compete with the numbers Zach Driscoll has put up. The junior ranks second nationally in goals against average (1.65) and third in save percentage (.936).

“Everyone is very excited to come to the rink right now,” said Owen Sillinger, the team’s co-leading scorer, along with Adam Brady, at 29 points apiece. “It’s an exciting time. … Everyone’s keying in on what they have to do in order to make this team better.”

Trailing first-place Minnesota State by five points in the WCHA standings, BSU’s regular season-ending home series with the Mavericks next weekend could potentially decide the conference champion.

But the Beavers aren’t going to get ahead of themselves. Not when they first have a 3,000-mile trip to Alaska Anchorage.

“Our leadership group has made it clear that we have to take of business this Friday and Saturday in Alaska before we even start thinking about anything,” Sillinger said.

The long trek has not been easy for visitors. Bowling Green is the only team to sweep the Seawolves (4-20-6, 4-15-5-3 WCHA) at the Seawolf Sports Complex, the 750-seat venue the program moved into this season. Alaska Anchorage even nearly upset Minnesota State three weeks ago if not for two last-minute goals in an eventual 2-2 tie.

“Matt Curley’s a good coach,” said BSU head coach Tom Serratore, referring to his UAA counterpart. “He’s a really good coach. He’s got some young guys. Really, he’s got an experienced defensive corps right there and they’ve got good goaltending.”

There’ll likely be some scoreboard watching before the late start times in Anchorage. Minnesota State could clinch the MacNaughton Cup with a sweep at home this weekend against Alabama Huntsville if BSU earns no more than four points in its series.

Friday’s game is slated for 10:07 p.m. with Saturday’s is set for 8:07 p.m.

Sillinger leading sophomore charge

No class has pulled its weight more than the sophomores of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team. As a group, the second-year skaters have racked up 94 points (40g-54a) to outscore the juniors’ 80 (33g-47a). The three seniors have posted 56 points (22g-34a) and the freshmen 37 (6g-31a).

Owen Sillinger, 22, has been leading the charge for the sophomores. The native of Regina, Saskatchewan, is averaging nearly a point per game with his 29 points off of 11 goals and 18 assists.

“We’re very fortunate when we came in last year as a freshmen group,” Sillinger said. “We were kind of thrown into situations right away. We got to learn right off the bat in games. I think we just made the most of our opportunity, realistically, when you look at it.”

Another Sillinger is set to arrive in Bemidji next fall.

Owen’s brother Lukas Sillinger, 19, announced his commitment to the Beavers late last month. Lukas has shown the same scoring acumen as his brother, totaling 56 points (20g-36a) in 54 games this season for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League.

“It’s very exciting. Obviously I’m jacked up to have him,” Owen said. “He’s a good player and a good person, and I think he’s going to be a good Beaver.”

Hockey runs in the family for the brothers. Their father Mike Sillinger played 17 seasons in the NHL for 12 different teams.

“I’d say I was in his ear quite a bit honestly,” Owen said. “Me and Lukas Sillinger are really, really tight. We’re really close. … When he pulled the trigger and wanted to be a Beaver, I was very excited and happy for him.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Alaska Anchorage

Where: Anchorage, Alaska

When: 10:07 p.m. Friday; 8:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Webstream: FloHockey.tv