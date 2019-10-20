Coined as the Miracle on Ice, the semifinal game pitting Team USA against the Soviet Union during the 1980 Olympics proved to be one of the most memorable sports achievements of the 20th century.

This Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of Team USA's improbable 4-3 win over the Soviet Union.

The U.S. team of amateurs, including 12 players born in Minnesota, was led by legendary coach Herb Brooks. After beating the Soviet Union, Team USA went on to win the gold medal game with a victory over Finland 4-2, inspiring a new generation of players and Hollywood.