STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The common thinking in all sports is that a rivalry needs two things for fuel: geography and history. The Minnesota Gophers and Penn State Nittany Lions have neither, yet a rivalry of some ill humor between these farthest-flung of Big Ten hockey programs seems to be brewing.

Per Google Maps, there are 980 miles between the Gophers’ and Nittany Lions’ home rinks — a crisp 15-hour drive. So they are not exactly neighborhood rivals. And the Gophers’ first games versus Penn State were played in 2014, so the history of this rivalry goes all the way back to to the latter years of the Obama administration.

Still, with the Gophers flying to what the locals call “Hockey Valley” on Thursday for a series that may determine the Big Ten’s regular-season title, there has been talk of bad blood and the need for revenge this week at the U of M.

“I’m not a big fan of Penn State at all. They’ve definitely got our number, my number,” Gophers senior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf said, offering that the opinion that the Penn State roster is primarily “little nasty guys, not big dudes.”

The recent test results have been decidedly negative for the Gophers when facing Penn State. Minnesota is 2-11-0 in its last 13 meetings with the Nittany Lions, having given up 27 goals in the last four losses.

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky’s teams have earned a reputation for shooting pucks from anywhere and scoring goals in large quantities. They spanked the Gophers 8-2 and 6-3 when they visited Minneapolis in November. But with Minnesota on 9-2-1 run since the holiday break, the Gophers coach is not talking about anger or revenge, he just wants to see how this version of his team matches up.

“I’ve only been here for two years, and they’ve whipped our butts, so we’ve got to be a better hockey team. You can be angry all you want. We’ve got to be a better hockey team,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We can’t make mistakes. They’ve got too much talent and too many older kids who have been through their battles. We have to be responsible and continue to play like we’ve been playing.”

For the Gophers, that means not trying to outscore the Lions, but rather to play puck possession hockey, get good goaltending and try to force Penn State to play the visitors’ more conservative style.

“We need to play more defense. You look at the teams that beat them, you’ve got Ohio State, you’ve got Notre Dame, and they’re just well-rounded defensive teams,” Gophers forward Blake McLaughlin said. “I think that’s what we need to do to stay with them and keep it a low scoring game.”

Watching video of the recent Gophers this week in preparation for the series, Gadowsky saw the same players his team routed in November, but with a different approach to the game, and much better results.

“You have to give Bob Motzko and his staff a lot of credit. They’ve obviously instilled the confidence and they’ve developed and they’re playing hard and they’re having success,” Gadowsky said. “We don’t really see a lot of systematic changes other than just playing together and for that they deserve a lot of credit.”

Friday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. CT start, with the Saturday rematch facing off at 5:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised by Big Ten Network.