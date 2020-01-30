ST. PAUL — For as long as winger Marcus Foligno can remember, he has always played better when his father Mike has been watching.

“You’re scared a little bit,” Foligno joked. “It was always good to have them in the crowd. You just see to play a little bit better and work a little bit harder. It’s some extra motivation.”

That much was evident by watching the Wild practice Tuesday, Feb. 18, at TRIA Rink.

With dozens of dads (and mentors) watching from along the boards, players seemed to have an extra boost of energy for the duration of the 45-minute workout session.

No doubt interim coach Dean Evason is hoping that carries over this week as the Wild embark on their annual Dads’ Trip, playing at Vancouver on Wednesday and at Edmonton on Friday.

“I think whenever we have the dads and the mentors here, it’s an exciting time for us,” Evason said. “It’s incredibly awesome that this can even happen. It’s one of the really good things we do in our game. I thought the guys had a lot of energy because of that.”

With the Wild’s 2019-20 season hanging the balance after a tumultuous week that featured Jason Zucker being traded and former coach Bruce Boudreau being fired, it’s safe to say the Dads’ Trip is coming at a perfect time.

It should provide a more lighthearted environment, at least for a few days, as the Wild try to get back on track and battle for a playoff spot in the gridlocked Western Conference.

“I think things like this can bring a team closer together,” Foligno said. “You’re just really getting to know each other even a little bit more. You get to meet the dads and the mentors of the guys and hear some stories. We still have to go out there and perform. We know it’s a business trip, and it’s definitely going to be a lot more fun if we win these games.”

This trip is something captain Mikko Koivu looks forward to every season. His father Jukka has been going on the annual trip for more than a decade and has countless memories because of it.

“It’s always a good time to have them around and have them experience this,” Koivu said. “It’s something everyone that does it will remember. I was just taking to my dad, and we still remember the first time in the 2006-07 season. Those memories are always going to be there.”

As far as veterans go, 35-year-old center Eric Staal proudly speaks about his father Henry having more experience than anyone when it comes to these types of trips. He has three sons in the NHL — Eric, Marc and Jordan — so he’s been on his fair share of trips like this. He’s closing in on around 30 of these.

“His record is pretty good. He’s well above .500, so we should have a good week. We can put all the heat on him if it doesn’t go well.”