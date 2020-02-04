MINNEAPOLIS -- Entering February, the last time Minnesota Gophers defenseman Tyler Nanne had missed a game was more 23 months earlier, when he was a spectator for a game at Penn State. That’s certainly not something the senior co-captain wants to repeat this weekend.

As of Tuesday, Nanne was still not skating with the team after leaving Friday’s 3-3 tie at Notre Dame in the 3-on-3 overtime due to an injury. Nanne did not play in Saturday’s 2-1 Gophers win, and his status for this weekend’s series at Penn State is unknown, although coach Bob Motzko took an optimistic tone.

“I think he’s good. I think he’s all good to go,” Motzko “He’s just going through the steps he’s got to go through, but we’re anticipating he’s going to be in there. He’ll be back (at practice Wednesday).”

With the Gophers and Irish in a second overtime last Friday, Nanne cut toward the net going full speed and caught a pass from a teammate at the goalmouth, just as his skate appeared to catch an edge on the ice. He went down and slid hard into the end boards, with his left shoulder appearing to make initial contact. The game was stopped immediately, and the arena fell silent as team trainer Jeff Winslow ran to attend to Nanne, who left the ice under his own power.

“It’s always hard losing your captain. He’s a great leader for us because he plays with a lot of speed and a lot of confidence,” Gophers sophomore forward Blake McLaughlin said. “He’s always talking on the bench, which is helpful not only for myself but for the other young guys, seeing a senior step up, and a leader, so we have someone to follow.”

Nanne also missed the Gophers’ Saturday night game at Wisconsin on Feb. 1 due to an upper body injury. Prior to that his last absence from the Gophers lineup was on March 2, 2017, in a 5-3 playoff loss at Penn State. He has three goals and nine assists in 28 games this season.

Metcalf named new Hockey East commissioner

When Hockey East -- the college hockey conference that is home to recent Frozen Four participants like Boston College, Massachusetts, Providence and Boston University -- needed a new commissioner, they didn’t need to look too far away. After two decades as an athletic administrator at New Hampshire (a Hockey East member), Steve Metcalf will take over as the 11-team league’s new commissioner next season. He replaces Joe Bertagna, who is stepping down after 23 seasons in the role.

“Steve Metcalf is a highly regarded athletics administrator who has done many good things across college athletics,” said Josh Fenton, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference commissioner, in a statement. “I’m excited to work alongside him in his new position as Hockey East commissioner, helping us continue to elevate college hockey to new heights.”

Metcalf has been a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee since 2015 and currently its chair.

Nothing official from Illinois just yet

There is still much optimism that the University of Illinois will add a varsity hockey program and become the Big Ten’s eighth hockey conference member. But the notion that it will be announced in the coming weeks or months is fading, and in reality we may still be two or three years away from seeing the Fighting Illini take the ice for real.

In a recent interview with 247sports.com, the president and CEO of Visit Champaign (Ill.) County sounded cautiously optimistic about Illini hockey. But Jayne DeLuce said they are still some distance away from a groundbreaking on the downtown arena project that would house the program and a formal announcement of varsity hockey coming to the school is not in the immediate future.

“I feel very confident that we will get the Yards Project up and going. Not as quickly as everybody, including the people who are involved doing it,” DeLuce said in an interview with Illini Inside. “But that’s something that when we’ve got our staff going to trade shows, we want to be able to talk about Illinois hockey, D-I hockey and what that will do to transform our downtown and transform our community.”

DeLuce specifically noted that additional cooperation is needed between all of the parties involved in the arena project -- including the investors, mass transit interests, developers of the on-site hotel, and the University of Illinois Athletic Department -- to make it happen.