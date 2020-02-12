ST. CLOUD -- An overtime goal doomed the Bemidji State women’s hockey team in its regular-season finale, a 1-0 defeat at St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.

The scoreboard was stuck at 0-0 for 64 minutes, 16 seconds until Olivia Cvar secured the Huskies (6-21-4, 2-19-1-0 WCHA) a win on Senior Day to split the weekend series.

The Beavers more than doubled up SCSU in shots on goal (41-19) but were unable to put anything past netminder Emma Polusny, who finished with 41 saves for the shutout win.

Lauren Bench was perfect through regulation as she ended with 18 saves.

BSU came up empty on the game’s lone power play.

The Beavers are off next weekend, so they finish the regular season with a 15-16-3 overall record and a 9-13-2-0 mark in WCHA play. They’ll take the No. 5 seed into the WCHA playoffs, where they’ll play at the No. 4 seed in a best-of-three quarterfinal series, Feb. 28-March 1.

Minnesota Duluth currently holds a one-point lead on Ohio State for third place, though the Buckeyes have three games remaining compared to two for the Bulldogs.

St. Cloud State 1, Bemidji State 0 (OT)

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

SCSU 0 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 1, SCSU, Cvar (Hymlarova, Wylie), 4:16.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (18-19); SCSU, Polusny (41-41).