MARQUETTE, Mich. -- The special teams units came through in the clutch for the No. 16 Bemidji State men’s hockey team in a 5-1 victory Saturday night at No. 19 Northern Michigan. The win clinched a series sweep and home-ice advantage through the WCHA semifinals as the Beavers can finish no worse than second in the league standings with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Tommy Muck and Adam Brady each pocketed a power-play goal, and the BSU penalty-kill unit killed a five-minute major in the third period to preserve a 3-1 advantage. A pair of empty-netters was the icing on the cake for the team’s fifth consecutive win and 10th in its last 12 outings.

Darien Craighead’s one-timer in the low slot off a dish from behind the net by Griffin Loughran gave the third-place Wildcats (16-12-4, 14-9-1-1 WCHA) an early 1-0 lead. That was the only goal NMU mustered all weekend, getting outscored 10-1 for the series.

With the Beavers (18-8-4, 18-4-2-1 WCHA) on the power play later in the frame, Tommy Muck fired a blast from the point to tie the game at 1-1 halfway through the opening stanza.

Owen Sillinger started an odd-man rush with his takeaway, helping propel BSU into a 2-1 lead early in the second period. Brad Johnson one-timed a pass across the slot from Alex Ierullo for the go-ahead goal at 2:49 of the frame.

Brady gave the Beavers a two-goal cushion by scoring his third power-play tally of the weekend early in the third for a 3-1 lead. The senior has now bucketed a team-high 15 goals, including 10 on the power play, while freshman Elias Rosén earned his team-leading 17th assist.

The Wildcats had a chance to claw back into the game when, with 9:47 remaining, Alex Ierullo was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking from behind. The BSU penalty kill proceeded to make one of its biggest stops of the year to maintain the two-goal margin, holding Northern Michigan 0-for-4 on the night.

Sillinger and Charlie Combs buried a pair of empty-netters in the final 3:19 of the game to seal the victory. With three points (1g-2a) for the game, Sillinger (11g-18a) is now tied with Brady (15g-14a) for the team scoring lead with 29 points apiece.

Zach Driscoll was nearly flawless in net, stopping 27 of 28 shots to earn his 17th win of the season.

John Hawthorne made nine saves on 10 shots before being replaced by Nolan Kent 13 minutes into the game. Kent recorded eight saves on 10 shots and was handed the loss.

BSU finished 2-for-4 on the power play Saturday and 4-for-8 for the series.

Since joining the WCHA in 2010-11, Bemidji State’s 18 league wins are second only to the 20 wins collected by the Beavers in 2016-17, when they won the MacNaughton Cup as regular-season champions.

BSU remains in the race for the trophy this season, closing to within five points of idle Minnesota State for first place. The Beavers and Mavericks will clash in two weeks to close the regular season.

But first, Bemidji State needs to take care of business on the road at Alaska Anchorage next weekend, Feb. 21-22. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:07 p.m. Friday and 8:07 p.m. Saturday.

No. 16 Bemidji State 5, No. 19 Northern Michigan 1

BSU 1 1 3 -- 5

NMU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, NMU, Craighead (Loughran, Readman), 4:34; 2, BSU, Muck (Brady, Miller), 9:03, PP.

Second period -- 3, BSU, B. Johnson (Ierullo, Sillinger), 2:49.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Brady (Sillinger, Rosén), 4:39, PP; 5, BSU, Sillinger (Somoza, Miller), 16:41, EN; 6, BSU, Combs (Vold), 17:34, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (27-28); NMU, Hawthorne (9-10), Kent (8-10).