MINNEAPOLIS — The Blake School recently appointed Rob McClanahan as its head boys hockey coach, removing the "interim" tag from his title.

Before the Bears competed in Hockey Day Minnesota in January, McClanahan joined The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers. He discussed some of the characteristics that he wanted to see out of the team if he was going to be an assistant coach with the team two years ago.

The reason for that was that, not surprisingly, he is a hockey disciple of the playing style that Herb Brooks encouraged in his teams. Brooks was not a believer in the dump-and-chase hockey that dominated play in North America for years.

McClanahan, who played high school hockey at Mounds View (Minn.), played for Brooks at the University of Minnesota (1976-79), with the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and then with the New York Rangers (1982-84). McClanahan was on the 1979 Gophers team that won the NCAA Division I title.

In the video below, McClanahan explains the reasons why he thinks that Brooks would have been a successful coach, even in today's game.

He also talks about a famous scene in the movie "Miracle," which is about the 1980 Olympic team, that people remember from the movie. McClanahan was the player whom Brooks challenged between periods of the game against Sweden about his toughness.

McClanahan had five goals and three assists in seven games in the 1980 Olympics and went on to play 224 games in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, Hartford Whalers and Rangers.

Since retiring from playing hockey, McClanahan, 62, has worked in the financial world.